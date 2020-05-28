Pablo Escobar's brother sues Apple for $ 2.3 billion for alleged iPhone security breach – BGR

%MINIFYHTML0a195f4df26169d1179eedc1c672934f13%

Pablo Escobar's brother Robert is suing Apple for $ 2.3 billion.

The lawsuit claims that a FaceTime security breach endangered Robert's life.

Apple is no stranger to frivolous lawsuits, but a new lawsuit from Pablo Escobar's brother could take the cake. In a story that was apparently straight out of The onion, the brother of the most ruthless and infamous drug trafficker in history, alleges that a security deficiency in his iPhone X almost ended up killing him.

%MINIFYHTML0a195f4df26169d1179eedc1c672934f14% %MINIFYHTML0a195f4df26169d1179eedc1c672934f14%

According to the lawsuit, Robert Escobar alleges that a mysterious man named Diego was able to find out Escobar's address through a FaceTime call. After that, Diego began sending threatening letters to his home, eventually forcing him to move out.

According to the lawsuit, which first came to light TMZEscobar claims that moving caused him much emotional distress and ended up costing him a lot of money. Escobar also alleges that he has had to take on additional security due to continued threats in his life. As for the crux of the lawsuit, Escobar claims that an Apple employee assured him that the iPhone X he purchased was secure and would be impervious to hackers.

So how did FaceTime engage Escobar's management? Well, Escobar conducted an investigation on his own and came to that somewhat strange conclusion. Truth be told, good parts of the lawsuit don't make much sense, so we can't imagine this case proceeding in any meaningful way. And as a cherry on top, Escobar is suing Apple for a whopping $ 2.6 billion.

Now, if viewing Escobar's name mentioned alongside Apple seems vaguely familiar, there's an interesting reason why. Late last year, Escobar said he planned to sue Apple for $ 30 billion because the company was misleading people by "selling worthless phones." And at the same time that Escobar made these threats, he released a $ 350 folding smartphone made of gold that he said was "unbreakable."

Escobar at the time said he was prepared to come face to face with companies like Apple and Google in the smartphone space.

%MINIFYHTML0a195f4df26169d1179eedc1c672934f15%

"My phone can't be broken," Escobar boasted, "because I didn't have to make a glass screen like Samsung. Our screen is made of a special type of plastic, and we still have the best resolution. Our special plastic is very difficult to to break ".

Now if that sounds crazy, what's even crazier is that the product actually shipped. Kind of. The device was simply a Galaxy Fold with gold foil wrapped around it. As the old adage says, truth is stranger than fiction.

If you're intrigued, you can check out this review of Marques Brownlee's Escobar Fold 1. It is a strange but entertaining review, as you can imagine.