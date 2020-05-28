Owner of Cup Foods, where police first encountered George Floyd, calls for justice – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcc86dc6177158dd1dcbdeaa8e237bf9213%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The owner of the South Minneapolis convenience store, where the police first contacted George Floyd, is speaking.

He says officers were called in for a counterfeit $ 20 bill that Floyd used to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Owner Mahmod Abumayaleh says he is with the community seeking justice for the Floyd family.

For 31 years, Cup Foods has been part of this southern Minneapolis community.

"We not only work in the community that is our community, we know that the community is an incomparable vibe with any other community, it is the best thing that can happen to our family," said Abumayyaleh.

The family business came under fire after a phone call to police about the approval of a counterfeit $ 20 bill that led 46-year-old African-American man George Floyd to beg a Minneapolis police officer for his life.

"I was not here. The staff who called the police followed the protocol when they identified that the bill was false. The client was out of the establishment when the police arrived, he was out of the establishment, which normally never happens because he was not sure, ”said Abumayyaleh.

Owner Mahmoud Abumayyaleh says that what happened on the street outside his establishment should never have ended with the death of a man.

"Most of the time, when customers give us a forged invoice, they don't even know it is false, so when the police are called there is no crime, just to find out where it came from and that's what happens. . circumstantial event that ended in a tragedy and unfortunately we are receiving a lot of animosity, "he said.

He understands that people are upset, but feels that his anger should be used to obtain the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Floyd's death.

"For those who say that if the police had not been called, he would be alive, how does that staff member feel about that? It may be so, but we cannot predict the future if he were there, the injuries have been managed differently, "said Abumayyaleh.

The owner of this business says he is ready to do what he can for the family.

"We want to offer first of all our most sincere condolences, we want to offer any kind of support, be it financial, social or spiritual, whatever kind of support they need," said Abumayyaleh.

Cup Food owners say the store's video, which they were asked not to post, shows that Floyd was not resisting officials.

They have offered to pay for Floyd's funeral expenses.