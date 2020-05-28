"Our community is devastated,quot;: the Rev. Al Sharpton will have Mpls. Prayer vigil for George Floyd – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLff657f6924ebb78aada236596b2af6e811%

%MINIFYHTMLff657f6924ebb78aada236596b2af6e812% %MINIFYHTMLff657f6924ebb78aada236596b2af6e812%

The Rev. Al Sharpton will come to Minneapolis on Thursday to celebrate a prayer vigil at the site where George Floyd died on Monday night.

Sharpton, a civil rights leader and Baptist minister, has already spoken on the subject of police violence against African-American men, especially in the death of Eric Garner, who was drowned by a New York police officer in 2014.

After Floyd's death, Sharpton said he had a private conversation with Floyd's family and Garner's mother, Gwen Carr. The call, he said on Twitter, was initiated by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd's family.

"I feel the pain and grief of George's family and my whole heart goes out to them," Carr said. "As I spoke to them, I relived what happened to Eric and the tears overwhelmed me."

The vigil will be held at 1 p.m. at World Outreach for Christ Church at 3808 Chicago Ave. Sharpton will be accompanied by Carr.

%MINIFYHTMLff657f6924ebb78aada236596b2af6e813%

STAY INFORMED – click here to stay up to date on George Floyd's death investigation

“Our community is devastated because the criminal behavior of Minneapolis Police Department officers was captured on video for the world to see. The way these officers handled themselves is beyond comprehension and undeniably shows why they should be arrested and charged, ”Sharpton said on Instagram.

The vigil will take place at the same time that another leader and civil rights minister, Jesse Jackson, will speak about Floyd's death. Jackson will hold a press conference at the Missionary Baptist Church.

RELATED: "Lynching in broad Daylight,quot;: Reverend Jesse Jackson to Speak in Minneapolis on the Death of George Floyd

The Sharpton and Jackson events come after a night of city-wide protests, which resulted in multiple fires and looting. The destruction spread from the third Minneapolis Police Voting Precinct building to Target and Cub foods at the intersection of Lake St. and Hiawatha Ave, to a jewelry store in Uptown.