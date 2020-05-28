Orange County Reports 5 Additional Coronavirus Deaths Increase Total to 136, Hospitalizations Increase – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa38a4c991e6b67964b3e2b4daa3a736614% %MINIFYHTMLa38a4c991e6b67964b3e2b4daa3a736614%

– Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 131, as the number of people hospitalized increased to 274.

The number of patients in intensive care fell from 106 to 101 on Wednesday.

According to officials, the majority of county deaths stem from outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities.

Last week, Orange County officials announced 14 deaths, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. Of the deaths, 10 were people living in skilled nursing facilities.

As of March 20, 626 people in qualified nursing home facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, and 276 staff workers had contracted the coronavirus, according to HCA Healthcare.

%MINIFYHTMLa38a4c991e6b67964b3e2b4daa3a736615%

The county reported 116 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,646, while the number of people who were tested for the virus since the pandemic began was 109,013.

In an order that went into effect on Saturday, Orange County Public Health made cloth liners a requirement for all residents and visitors in public places, while visiting businesses, at work, or unable to keep a distance Physics of at least six feet of people who are not from their homes.

The updated public health order came as Orange County cleared the way to reopen retail stores, dining rooms, and personal services like beauty salons.

Previously, Orange County had ordered masks only for workers who interact with the public.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)