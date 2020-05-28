Oilers' Connor McDavid endorses playoff format as he discusses role in NHL's return to the game

%MINIFYHTMLc61dcd7370b9e789d019664d969c146d13%

Thanks in part to Connor McDavid, the NHL plans to resume its 2019-20 season.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar was a member of the league's Return to Play Committee, a group of representatives from the NHL office and the players' association who discussed the best way to resume the campaign. After weeks of deliberation, the NHL announced Tuesday that it would move forward with a modified 24-team postseason format to crown a Stanley Cup champion in 2020. The regular season has officially ended, so the next time the teams Take away the ice, they'll be fighting for their lives in the playoffs.

In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, McDavid spoke about what it meant to be part of the committee. He said it was "fun,quot; to participate in the process, even if there was strong disagreement about the best course of action.

"There was a lot of back and forth," said McDavid. "I can't say that everyone agreed on everything, but that was the committee's goal, to debate things and bring it to a larger sample size, and I feel like we've done our job putting together a format."

Based on that format, the Oilers are looking for a qualifying round matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks with a first-round spot on the line. Chicago would surely have missed the playoffs if the season had not been suspended; He had just a 2.5 percent chance of reaching the postseason when the game stopped on March 12 according to hockey-reference.com. However, he won the series of the season with Edmonton 2-1.

The inclusion of Chicago and Montreal, which had an even less chance of making the playoffs, caused discomfort in certain fields, but McDavid still believes the format will be a fair test to determine the Stanley Cup champion.

"That was a big problem putting together the format, trying to figure out the numbers, who deserves to be, who perhaps deserves a handicap and so on, but ultimately there is simply no way," he said. "I mean, we have beaten this thing to death, there is simply no way to harm those teams. This may not be the fairest way, but I think the integrity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will remain intact."

"Let's say a team like Montreal beats Pittsburgh and wins the Stanley Cup. I think it's a very deserving team. If they're going to win five rounds and go through some really good teams, then maybe they will." he deserves it. There will never be a perfect setting. "

The Oilers' showdown against the Blackhawks would take place in a downtown city to be determined with no fans present. That's disappointing for McDavid, who would have preferred to play in front of the Edmonton faithful.

"There will definitely be a loss of the local ice lead," he said. "It won't be the same, there's no question about that. Frankly, it sucks, but we have to do what we have to do to get back to playing hockey, and I'm sure those fans will be cheering out loud in their living rooms. or wherever they are looking. "

Although the playoff format has been established, there are still many concerns about the safety of players and staff that must be mitigated before the league can fully commit to returning.

"We were trying to establish the format first and we have it, so now I think those (other) are questions that are beginning to need answers," McDavid said. "The safety of our players and everyone involved is paramount and that is the main problem that needs to be solved right now. I think that is what needs to be answered before something happens and we move on."

McDavid's teammate Darnell Nurse, who joined him on the conference call, considered whether the players would feel comfortable returning to the ice if a player tests positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

"I think each person has a different comfort level," he said. "I mean, it's easy for many people to sit down and say, 'You are in a low-risk demographic,' but there are hundreds of thousands of families that have been affected by this.

"This is an area we've never been in, we never had to deal with, so those are questions that I think as a collective, as players, they have to come together and say, you know, if a guy tests positive but everyone else In the negative team event, I think that's where you'll feel comfortable playing. But at the same time, that's where the importance of testing will come into play. No matter what the format is, the evidence will be huge. "