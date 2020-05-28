Oakland protests erupted over George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Local protests over the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis were underway in Oakland on Thursday afternoon.

Several dozen protesters marched through downtown Oakland on Thursday in solidarity with protesters in Minnesota, who have been organizing protests for days demanding justice for Floyd, a 56-year-old black man who died Monday after a white police officer she knelt on his neck for several minutes as she struggled to breathe.

Protesters blocked an intersection near Oakland Police Headquarters, where local community leaders and activists were planning to hold a rally to discuss the Floyd murder.

On Thursday night, Oakland Police Chief Susan E. Manheimer released a statement saying: "The men and women of the Oakland Police Department are deeply disturbed by what we observed in the video involving George Floyd and the Minneapolis Police Department … We stand with our community denouncing this incident and all incidents of police brutality, we stand with everyone in our community who have traditionally been marginalized, oppressed and harmed by our systems and institutions. our deepest condolences to George Floyd and his family. "

The Board of Directors of the San Francisco, Oakland and San José Police Officers Associations also released a joint statement on Floyd's death: "What is depicted in that video is not who we are as law professionals. We actively train and we sought training, to safely manage similar situations we encountered to ensure safe resolutions. On the day of Mr. Floyd's death, there were literally millions of encounters and interactions with public safety professionals throughout our country that were peaceful, respectful and problem-oriented. We will not allow the flaws shown in this incident to tarnish the hard work and sacrifice of those officers who do it well on a daily basis. "

In Minneapolis on Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the National Guard Thursday when looting broke out in St. Paul, while an injured Minneapolis prepared for more violence after the death riots. Floyd reduced parts of a neighborhood to a steaming mess.

The protests also spread to other US cities. USA In Los Angeles, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a highway and smashed windows on CHP cruise ships.

Memphis police blocked a main thoroughfare after a racially mixed group of protesters gathered outside a police compound. The situation escalated later in the evening, with police wearing riot gear and protesters standing shoulder to shoulder in front of officers stationed behind a barricade.

Floyd, 46, was arrested Monday after a grocery store employee called police to accuse him of trying to pass a forged $ 20 bill. The cell phone video shows Floyd face-down on the floor with hands cuffed behind his back, as Officer Derek Chauvin uses knee control on his neck.

Floyd's head turns to the side and he doesn't seem to resist. As the minutes ticked by and Chauvin continued to hold him, Floyd's complaints about not being able to breathe stop when he was silent and motionless. Towards the end of the video, paramedics arrive, lift Floyd on a stretcher, and place him in an ambulance.

"He was not actively resisting and saying he couldn't breathe," said Charles P. Stephenson, a former police officer and FBI agent with experience in tactics of using force. "You have to understand that there is a possibility (that Floyd couldn't breathe), and he releases any kind of restriction he may have in an airway right away."

Chauvin and the other three responding officers were fired, and the FBI is investigating whether Floyd was voluntarily deprived of his civil rights. Chauvin has not spoken publicly and his lawyer has not responded to calls seeking comment.