Nushrat Bharucha signs Hindi remake of blockbuster horror movie Marathi Lapachhapi

Nushrat Bharucha has made a name for himself in the industry with his hard work and overtime talent. The actress has given more than a couple of successes, which has increased her demand in the Showbiz world. The actress was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl and now we hear that she has signed her next project. Nushrat will be seen in the new Hindi version of the hit marathi film Lapachhapi, titled Chhori. The horror movie will be directed by Vishal Fury, who also directed the Marathi version. But what is even more exciting about the project is the large scale at which it will take place. Abundantia Entertainment of India and Crypt TV of EE. USA They have collaborated and announced their first project now.

Super excited about the news, Nushrat said, "I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre thrills me and the fact that history is anchored in the practices of our society makes it relatable and shocking. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am very happy that we have finally collaborated in Chhori, which is so close to your heart. Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra have always endorsed high-quality progressive stories and are known to make films with strong female voices, and as an actor, you couldn't ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose experience in this genre is unparalleled, makes it even more exciting. I really enjoyed its content and in my first meeting with Jack we instantly connected on how we imagine this genre and movie. I am looking forward to starting my experience with each of them. "

Producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment said: "I am confident that our collaboration on this film will allow us to create irresistibly frightening content under our latest vertical 'Psych.' I am also delighted to collaborate with the immensely talented Nushrat. I have seen her grow as an artist. and his dedication to his craft is incredible. "

Meanwhile, Jack Davis, Co-Founder and CEO – Crypt TV added, “Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using gender as a way of telling stories that change culture and I found the perfect combination of that and significant social issues in Lapachhapi. Working with an exceptional filmmaker like Vishal Fury is a privilege and the key to telling such an important story in the horror genre. And that Nushrat Bharucha is the star of the film is a real thrill. " Well this one is sure to draw the audience to your screens.