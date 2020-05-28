North Koreans accused of laundering $ 2.5 billion for nuclear program

WASHINGTON – Citizens of North Korea and China are operating a multibillion-dollar money laundering scheme to help finance North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the Justice Department said in an indictment revealed Thursday, a case that underscores the inability of the Trump administration to stop Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program through diplomacy.
The department accused 28 North Koreans and five Chinese citizens of using a network of more than 200 shell companies to launder more than $ 2.5 billion in assets through the international banking system.
The government alleged that the money returned to North Korea's main state foreign exchange bank, the Bank for Foreign Trade of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, also known as Josen Bank. The funds were used to support the country's weapons of mass destruction program.
The charges are an acknowledgment that the United States has been unable to prevent North Korea from building nuclear weapons by imposing economic sanctions and through President Trump. tries to negotiate a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Mr. Kim recently went three weeks without making a public appearance, sparking speculation that he had been ill.
"New policies were presented at the meeting to further increase the deterrence of the country's nuclear war and put the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported. "Crucial measures were taken at the meeting to significantly increase the firepower attack capacity of the artillery pieces of the Korean People's Army."
Trump has said he would use his relationship with Kim to discourage the country from building more weapons, and the two met in Singapore in June 2018 and in Hanoi, Vietnam in February 2019. But those meetings failed to reach an agreement on how to end North Korea's nuclear weapons programs or how to ease the United Nations-imposed sanctions against North Korea. .
The United States and North Korea agreed that the talks had failed, and the meeting in Hanoi ended abruptly without resolution. But they did not agree on why they did not reach an agreement.
"Sometimes you have to walk," Trump said in Hanoi after the talks broke down. He said Mr. Kim's offer to dismantle a nuclear facility in exchange for the relief of the sanctions was "a deciding factor."
Kim oversaw four underground nuclear tests and lobbied for North Korea to build more nuclear weapons and missile programs. The country under his rule also tested three flights. Intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017.