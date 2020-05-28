North Hollywood man accused of dragging officer with car after alleged pharmacy robbery – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A North Hollywood man has been charged with the assault of a Burbank police officer.

Officers were called to the CVS store at 511 North Hollywood Way on Sunday afternoon to investigate reports of stolen alcohol bottles.

When the officer attempted to arrest Mushegh Darbinyan, 43, who is on probation in a separate robbery case, he reportedly failed to follow orders, according to Burbank police.

Police said Darbinyan backed up his truck with the driver's door open and the officer was stuck between the door and the truck.

The police officer was dragged for several meters and then thrown to the ground, police said. He managed to continue chasing the suspect but lost sight of the vehicle.

Darbinyan is also accused of stealing nearly $ 3,000 in alcohol and cosmetics from the same CVS store on May 3 and 16.

He was arrested Tuesday and police said they found evidence linking him to the assault on the officer, who is now recovering at home from his injuries.

Darbinyan faces felony robbery and grand theft charges, along with a misdemeanor felony robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Burbank Police detectives at (818) 238-3210.