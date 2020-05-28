North Carolina head coach LeVelle Moton shares the story of a terrible police arrest after seeing the George Floyd tragedy

%MINIFYHTML494eef7d560edb6130d80ab3610a3a9211%

LeVelle Moton was a coach at Sanderson High in North Carolina when he drove his truck in May 2005 with newly crowned NCAA champion Raymond Felton in his passenger seat.

Now the N.C. head coach Central and a regular of the NCAA Tournament, Moton it was on Twitter on Wednesday to share a personal story from 15 years ago in response to what he saw happen with the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police earlier this week.

Moton wrote that he was on the phone with his mother while driving, when he noticed a police car following him and was then alarmed to see the car's warning lights blink and hear the siren sound. When Moton stopped, he tweeted, did not approach him carefully, and asked for his license, the normal course of events during a traffic stop.

This George Floyd problem has triggered my anxiety disorder. In May 2005, I was driving through my old neighborhood in my truck (which had tent windows) and Raymond Felton was a passenger. In my rear view, I notice a police officer following me. I'm on the phone with my mother and she says "Cont. – LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 28, 2020

Moton said the police officer he was driving, and his partner, rushed to his truck with their weapons removed. "It takes me out of my truck and forces me to extend the eagle in my truck," Moton wrote. "He is kicking my ankles, forcing me to open my legs while his partner says, 'Don't say a word F-ing' and asks for reinforcements."

Moton had been a star player in Central North Carolina and played professionally abroad. He was starting a career as a coach that has led him to four NCAA appearances and four Middle East Athletic Conference titles since 2014.

He said he was never asked for his driver's license or registration and that the police did not know that Felton was in the truck because his windows were tinted. Moton said Felton tried to keep his mother quiet on the phone while all of this was going on.

“They pushed me onto the pavement and forced me to sit on the sidewalk. They still have to tell me why they shot me, "Moton said. They asked him if they could search his truck, and he refused." They say, "It's because you have drugs in the car, huh?"

When a backup car arrived, the driver of that car also pulled out his gun, Moton said, and asked to see Moton's driver's license.

"I said, 'I'm not going to get in this truck to get you to shoot me,'" Moton said.

It was then that the backup driver's partner recognized Moton and his passenger as prominent basketball figures in the region.

"These are not dumb boys," Felton said, the fourth officer stated.

Moton said the initial officer soon offered a handshake and an apology, but Moton declined. He sat down, sat on the sidewalk for half an hour, "humiliated,quot; and admitted that it was "the first time in my life that I felt less than a man."

Moton said he did not speak publicly at the time because Felton had declared for the NBA Draft after his junior season in North Carolina and did not want any negative circumstances to affect his draft value. Felton became the fifth overall pick next month.

"My mother was crying, she was emotionally paralyzed but she was grateful to be alive," wrote Moton. "When I see brothers like George Floyd and many others, it turns me on. My stomach turns and my heart becomes heavy for their loved ones. It means more than a hashtag. It is personal to many who can understand the feeling of being objective. Look That cop didn't see a coach. The cop didn't see Ray as a UNC national champion. He saw what he perceived as "two dumb boys,quot;, and that's what was scary. "

Moton noted that many Division I players, who help coaches earn a living and, in many cases, create generational wealth for their families, are African-American and challenged them to support the Floyd family "and see it done. justice in his name. " He needs you! His family needs you. Your student athletes need you! Blacks need you!