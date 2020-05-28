North Bay gym owners make adjustments before state releases reopening guidelines – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa2d1328efb8059287e5e317f2464468213%

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – Gyms, yoga studios, and fitness centers may not be open to the public yet, but during an online meeting with Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, the owners made it clear that physical conditioning is key to good health.

%MINIFYHTMLa2d1328efb8059287e5e317f2464468214% %MINIFYHTMLa2d1328efb8059287e5e317f2464468214%

During the Zoom conference call, the owners of the fitness centers hoped to learn more about the guidelines for reopening. The governor did not offer many details.

"Guidelines that will be significant, which we hope to present in the very, very near future," Newsom said during the call. "And I say a very near future, because I don't want to say next week; but within a week or so."

Many of the gyms are small businesses, like Sonoma Fit. Owner Adam Kovacs said he is preparing with the information he thinks is coming.

"We are not going to clean the jutsas. We are going to clean as soon as I finish working or using this equipment, right away," Kovacs explained.

Each exercise equipment is equipped with a search transponder. When the gym members are finished, they will press a button to signal the staff to begin disinfection.

%MINIFYHTMLa2d1328efb8059287e5e317f2464468215%

All training stations are six feet or more apart. The spinning room is reduced from 30 bikes to just 12. A special air system with 15 micron HEPA filters was installed.

Kovacs has had to face even more challenges than some gym owners. His new gym was under construction for 20 months and only opened 18 days before the COVID-19 shelter order forced him to close.

"As soon as we opened, we had to close," said Kovacs. "We still don't have guidance. I've completely changed and remodeled, so to speak, the design of our gyms. "

He is not the only one frustrated. Online during the governor's call Wednesday, another gym owner spoke frankly:

"We cannot wait. I cannot afford to wait much more than a week at this stage, because we are literally out of breath," said the business owner.

While Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties are all ahead of the rest of the Bay Area in approaching the Reopening of Stage 3, Marin County has stuck with the rest of the Bay Area and chose by a slower pace of relaxing health orders. It is difficult to say exactly when these companies will be able to open their doors again.