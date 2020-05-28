NorCal Lassen County Sees First Cases of COVID-19 and Delays Reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb1a4e3287220856023f0f12d31fd4b3413%

SUSANVILLE, Lassen County (Up News Info / AP) – A rural northern California county that had been one of the two counties in the state with no reported coronavirus cases now has at least five, prompting the county to temporarily rescind its orders. allowing the reopening of restaurants, shopping and other services.

Lassen County, home to some 30,000 people, had not reported cases of coronavirus until May 22. There were five known cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 222 tests pending results. In total, at least 814 people had been evaluated, according to county data.

The county began reopening businesses under state direction on May 11. It is now the first county to revoke its certification to the state that it can safely reopen.

“We knew full well the risk that the virus could reach our community from people visiting people living in infected areas outside of our county or people visiting our county. Unfortunately this happened and now we have a serious problem. We need to contain the spread of the virus in Lassen County now, ”Dr. Kenneth Korver, the county's public health officer, wrote Tuesday in a public health order.

In response, the county no longer allows dining at restaurants, shops, barber services or religious services for at least seven days, Korver said.

Kate Folmar, a spokeswoman for the California Health and Human Services Agency, said Lassen County's response to the cases shows how the state system is supposed to work.

“Lassen County saw a change in its data, and its public health officer decided to delay its reopening. In this new normal, local public health officials are the best first line of defense and best able to assess the facts on the ground, ”he said in a statement.

Many of northern California's rural counties have seen few cases of coronavirus, and were among the first to receive state approval to begin reopening businesses. Forty-seven of the state's 58 counties, including Lassen, have now received state approval to move faster on the reopening. They can get that approval based on hospitalizations, positive test rates, or total case loads, but they must submit plans that explain how they would respond if an outbreak occurred.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

