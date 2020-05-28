"No one wants to know anything about the White House right now" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML28cafde78af366b75c4aee34afd6666313%

Large-scale protests erupted again in Minneapolis and (recently) in New York's Union Square on Thursday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was seen in a video nailed to the neck by a white police officer yelling "May l". do not breathe! Floyd then died.

Local authorities sought to calm the unrest at a press conference on Thursday. Minnesota state attorney Erica MacDonald said the US Department of Justice. USA He has made the investigation into Floyd's death a "top priority," called for patience with the process, saying that President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr were "directly and actively." monitoring the case.

CNN's Don Lemon had none of that. The host called officials in Minneapolis and especially DC in a scathing monologue on Thursday.

"As long as we are honest," Lemon began, "nobody wants to know anything about the White House or the attorney general right now."

Lemon then went through a long list of what he saw as President Trump's racial harassment:

"No one wants to know about the man who wanted the death penalty returned for the (black and innocent) Central Park Five."

"No one wants to know about the man who claimed that the former president (Obama) was not born in the United States."

"No one wants to know about the man who said there were very good people on both sides (in Charlottesville)."

"No one wants to know about the person who perceives that he contributes to situations like this in our society, not directly, but allows people like that to think that they can escape this."

"No one wants to know about Birther-in-Chief and the caller" motherfuckers. "

Lemon's name was quickly a top trending on Twitter as supporters and detractors alike shared the 49-second video.