No arrests after George Floyd protests turn violent in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police earlier this week sparked heated protests in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, with dozens of protesters shutting off traffic on Highway 101.

The protest, which started peacefully, turned violent after some people broke the windows of two California Highway Patrol cruises and got into vehicles.

At least one protester was removed from the scene by emergency personnel with unknown injuries after falling from a cruise ship.

A group was also seen burning a US flag in protest.

The front sign at the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters was later defaced with graffiti.

Police confirmed Thursday that no protesters were arrested.

The L.A. Chapter Black Lives Matter shared news of the protest at 211 W. Temple Street, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. Jackie Lacey and LAPD headquarters.

"I am tired of seeing people who look like me killed for no reason," protester Jamiu Carter told CBSLA. "It is not new, it has been happening since day one."

Other groups may also have responded to the demonstration, which closed Highway 101 for about 15 minutes.

Many of those in attendance were seen wearing masks in compliance with coronavirus guidelines.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva urged protesters to avoid illegal behavior in a tweet Wednesday night, saying, "I share the nation's outrage at the tragic death of George Floyd. Police brutality is unacceptable under any circumstances, and to win the public's trust, we have to respect the same rule of law, we have sworn to uphold it. "

LAPD responded similarly:

“We previously saw people on the streets of downtown Los Angeles, sometimes going on Highway 101, to protest the death of George Floyd. We listen to your anger and your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of expression. Period. All we ask is that the protests be conducted in a safe and legal manner. "

Meanwhile, there were violent protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Up News Info Minnesota, the buildings were burned down and a man was shot dead.

The protests follow the arrest and death of George Floyd on Monday, who passed out with the knee of a Minneapolis city police officer pressing against his neck. Floyd died hours later in a hospital.

The video of Floyd's arrest was released Tuesday on social media. While lying on his stomach on the road, Floyd repeatedly says that he cannot breathe, recalling the last words of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after being held in a suffocation by a NYPD officer.

Officers involved in Floyd's arrest, identified by the city of Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, have since been fired.

They were called to the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis after a report that someone tried to use a forged document at a deli. Police initially said Floyd was resisting officers and appeared intoxicated.

Floyd's death has sparked demands for justice across the country.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the release of body camera images in Floyd's arrest and is also asking the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck to be charged.

The FBI, the Minnesota Department of Criminal Learning and the Hennepin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.