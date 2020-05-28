Nissan posts $ 6.2 billion annual net loss, will cut production capacity by 20% and close plant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb9404fdcfcf2f037083a0a2dc30e49cf13%

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Nissan recorded a loss of $ 6.2 billion in the year that ended in March and promised on Thursday to reduce production capacity by 20% and close a plant in Spain.

Nissan reserved $ 5.6 billion in restructuring costs and impairment losses.

The company posted an operating loss of $ 376 million for its fiscal year ending March, compared to an operating profit of $ 2.9 billion for its prior fiscal year. It was the company's worst performance since 2009.

More pain could be on the way. Given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, "it is difficult to reasonably forecast a prospect for fiscal year 2020 at this time," CEO Makoto Uchida said Thursday in a profit presentation.

The announcements come a day after Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi said they would deepen their alliance. Companies will build fewer models, share production facilities, and focus on each automaker's existing technological and geographic strengths as they try to cut costs and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest car manufacturing alliance added it would abandon the growth strategy at all costs followed by former chief Carlos Ghosn, whose arrest in 2018 on charges of financial misconduct put the group in disarray. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

The new strategy boosted Nissan's shares, which rose more than 8% in Tokyo on Thursday before earnings were released. Shares fell 29% on the year.

Nissan said the review would allow it to cut costs by $ 2.8 billion. The company will also reduce the number of models it produces from 69 to less than 55, and will close its vehicle manufacturing plant in Barcelona.

The Spanish government said it "regrets,quot; Nissan's decision and will try to persuade the company to keep the plant open, the industry ministry said in a press release.

Nissan said its car manufacturing plant in Thailand will become its sole production base in Southeast Asia, after the company closed its Indonesian plant earlier this year.

Nissan, already suffering from a drop in sales before the pandemic, said last year that it would cut some 12,500 jobs from its global workforce. On Thursday, Uchida declined to disclose whether more jobs would be cut as part of the review, saying Nissan still needs to consult with unions and other interested parties.

