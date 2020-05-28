Nina Dobrev and Shaun White take an important step in their relationship

Nina Dobrev and Shaun white they're making things official on Instagram.
Whispers about a possible relationship between the Vampire Diaries The star and Olympic athlete have been spinning for weeks, but speculation may finally come to an end. That's because Shaun and Nina are doing official things in the & # 39; gram.
On Thursday, the stylish duo shared their first photo together, much to the delight of their fans. Under a photo of Nina trimming Shaun's red locks, she wrote: "Adding to the resume: hairdresser."
"My stylist said she wouldn't, so she did it. #QuarantineCuts," Shaun chose to caption his own photo.
A source tells E! The news that Nina's decision to share this moment with Shaun is to tell how she feels about him. "Nina does not take sharing her personal life lightly, but shows how happy and safe she is with Shaun and her relationship that she is willing to take this step," explains the source.
The source adds that they began to "relax a relationship,quot; after spending New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas, but things "really accelerated,quot; between the two when orders to stay home went into effect. According to the source, "After spending weeks together during the quarantine, Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."
And although they have distanced themselves socially from their friends, the source reveals that Shaun and Nina "complement each other very well."
"They have similar energy, they are both fun, low-maintenance people who like to laugh and stay active," says the source of the lovers.
In fact, the pair appear to be in quarantine in Lake Powell, Utah, near Zion National Park. Nina shared some photos from the popular tourist site this week, including a hike to the Red Rocks.
Fans and friends are happy for him Vampire Diaries star, who parted with the groom Grant Mellon in November. The actress and director dated for just under a year, before their romance finally faded.
