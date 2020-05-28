Nina Dobrev and Shaun White take an important step in their relationship

Nina Dobrev and Shaun white they're making things official on Instagram.

Whispers about a possible relationship between the Vampire Diaries The star and Olympic athlete have been spinning for weeks, but speculation may finally come to an end. That's because Shaun and Nina are doing official things in the & # 39; gram.

On Thursday, the stylish duo shared their first photo together, much to the delight of their fans. Under a photo of Nina trimming Shaun's red locks, she wrote: "Adding to the resume: hairdresser."

"My stylist said she wouldn't, so she did it. #QuarantineCuts," Shaun chose to caption his own photo.

A source tells E! The news that Nina's decision to share this moment with Shaun is to tell how she feels about him. "Nina does not take sharing her personal life lightly, but shows how happy and safe she is with Shaun and her relationship that she is willing to take this step," explains the source.