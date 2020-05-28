Nikki Bella says that she gave Artem Chigvintsev a chance to "walk away,quot; from their relationship for this reason: this is how he reacted!

%MINIFYHTML891aa65634ea9d3f481d671a3b165b6c13%

During the most recent episode of "The Fine Podcast,quot;, Nikki Bella revealed that she nearly paused her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev once. According to her, she gave the future father of her first child the opportunity to "walk away."

Nikki went into more detail about the podcast, also sharing with her audience why she did that and also how Artem reacted.

It's safe to say that the two met when Nikki was still dealing with some difficult things in her life, so finding someone else after John Cena's separation scared her at first.

That said, the former WWE pro revealed that she once gave Artem the option to walk away from their relationship.

‘There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the healing process, but I was still falling in love with this man so quickly. I had that conversation with Artem and I said, "Look, I have some good days and I have bad days and I'm trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you." But if you really want to endure what I'm going through and stay by my side, do it, "he explained.

Nikki recalled that she also told her fiancé that ‘But if you want to get away and come back to this relationship in the future, I understand 100%. (He replied with) "Look, I know you're going through things. You're healing yourself. I want to be here to support you." Aww …

The first two triggered romance rumors in January last year, but Nikki emphasized that their relationship has evolved more than anyone could know in the meantime.

According to her, her open and deep conversations have really contributed to making their relationship very strong.



