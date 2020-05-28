Nicki Minaj rumored to have moved to Tekashi 6ix9ine's secret location to shoot a new music video

A new report from Hot New Hip Hop today suggested that there are rumors of a collaboration between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, both artists who have found themselves in controversial situations before. While not confirmed, many believe the collaboration is on the way.

Over the past few weeks, fans have continually speculated that Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj will be releasing a new song soon, however the rumors only intensified when a fan page suggested the collaboration would happen soon.

The fan page said Nicki was on her way to Tekashi's secret 6ix9ine location to shoot the video. According to Hot New Hip Hop, there isn't much evidence of the rumors yet, but regardless, people are fully convinced that the two rappers will work together at their private residence.

Earlier this week, Tekashi 6ix9ine rolled back one of his videos for another week. His new song, "TROLLZ," was supposed to originally come out this Friday, but a new Instagram post by the artist confirmed that it will still be another week.

Fans believe the postponement matches Nicki Minaj's rumors. In other words, it's possible that Tekashi has been waiting for Nicki Minaj to put the finishing touches on the song. In other news, Tekashi 6ix9ine's secret hideout has been discovered by people online multiple times before.

As a result, Tekashi 6ix9ine had to move to a different location for fear of his safety. Either way, the repercussions of Nicki Minaj working with Tekashi 6ix9ine will likely be more negative for Minaj than anyone else.

Minaj has a fairly solid reputation in the rap game as one of the best artists out there now. However, if you choose to work with someone who has been called a "snitch,quot; by social media and the hip-hop community, your position in the industry may well be affected.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released to his home after serving much of his prison sentence behind bars. The rapper reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to dramatically reduce his sentence.



