Nicki Minaj Films music video with Tekashi – Billboard takes their # 1 song!

Bradley Lamb
The dispute between rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and Billboard magazine has just seen a notch, and now Nicki Minaj is getting in the way.

Billboard inexplicably removed Nicki Minaj from the credits, to his hit remix Sayja from Doja Cat, Nicki's Remix to "Say So,quot; took the number one spot on the Billboard charts as soon as it was released to the public. But yesterday, Billboard didn't credit Nicki, and now they claim that only Doja Cat should give her credit for the recording.

