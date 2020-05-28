Nicki Minaj Films music video with Tekashi – Billboard takes their # 1 song!

The dispute between rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and Billboard magazine has just seen a notch, and now Nicki Minaj is getting in the way.

Billboard inexplicably removed Nicki Minaj from the credits, to his hit remix Sayja from Doja Cat, Nicki's Remix to "Say So,quot; took the number one spot on the Billboard charts as soon as it was released to the public. But yesterday, Billboard didn't credit Nicki, and now they claim that only Doja Cat should give her credit for the recording.

Why did Billboard suddenly take Nicki's number one song?

Well, MTO News confirmed that Nicki flew to New York on Tuesday to shoot a video of her new song with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Editors are feverishly working to edit the video and plan to release it as soon as tomorrow.

And EVERYONE is hoping that Tekashi and Nicki's new song will cause quite a stir.

But Tekashi is in the midst of a bitter dispute with Billboard magazine. He called the magazine and claimed they used fraud and payola to create their "best songs,quot; chart.

Could Nicki partnering with Tekashi be the motivation for Billboard to take away his CREDIT?