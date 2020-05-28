Next "Verzuz,quot; to introduce the gospel legends Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond

%MINIFYHTMLf1feacd30622264e0815306d81e6588713%

In what seems like a much-needed move, the "Verzuz,quot; team announced "the healing Verzuz,quot; with gospel icons Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond.

%MINIFYHTMLf1feacd30622264e0815306d81e6588714% %MINIFYHTMLf1feacd30622264e0815306d81e6588714%

The Verzuz series has brought a lot of love and light during the pandemic, bringing people together even when we can't physically see ourselves.

After successful battles that included Babyface and Teddy Riley, Nelly and Ludacris, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and the record for Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Verzuz's team took him to church.

Understandably, the black community in the United States has been in a state of unease as people demand justice in the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. It seems that this "Verzuz cure,quot; is just in time (a double meaning for the people of my church).

%MINIFYHTMLf1feacd30622264e0815306d81e6588715%

The Verzuz team thought a lot about this, so those who plan to tune in, prepare to be brought to church!

The opening remarks of the show will be given by Bishop TD Jakes.

Just to make sure they arrive on time, the church starts at 5 p.m. EST this Sunday.