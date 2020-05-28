New York City Officials Call for Criminal Investigation of Amy Cooper Incident

On Monday, the Internet exploded with rage after a video of a white woman named Amy Cooper appeared. calling the police about a black man named Christian Cooper (unrelated) after he asked him to put his dog unleashed on a leash in a Central Park area where leashes are required. In the days that followed, the video went viral, eventually leading Cooper to turn his dog over to an animal rescue and be fired from his job at a financial company.

NBC reports that some New York City officials are encouraging law enforcement to launch a criminal investigation into Amy Cooper's actions, specifically the fact that she falsely reported to 911 that Christian Cooper was threatening her.

"We could arrest someone for activating a fire alarm," Brooklyn County President Eric Adams said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Surely we could arrest someone for trying to destroy and burn the life of an innocent person."

I'm certainly not a person who defends racist white women who arm the police against blacks, but it is ahistorical to act as if Amy Cooper's individual actions were at the root of the problem, rather than just a symptom. Racist surveillance dates back to the beginning of this country, and The origins of your law enforcement system. After all, it is unlikely that Amy Cooper would have called the police for Christian Cooper in an attempt to intimidate him if it were not for the police. extremely well documented history of lethal violence against blacks. And let's be honest, Amy Cooper assumed that the police would believe her word as a white woman over the word of a black man because that's what usually happens.

New York City officials' suggestion that Amy Cooper potentially fcriminal charges it is but a distraction from the relentless violence blacks experience at the hands of the United States police system. His argument that Cooper was manipulating the law enforcement system for his own purposes would only make sense if police officers did not regularly engage in extremely violent behavior against black people, even without the help of the world's Amy Coopers. The same day as the Central Park incident, a black man named George Floyd died in minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes, ignoring his screams that he couldn't breathe. One cannot avoid the fact that the violence experienced by blacks at the hands of the state is not anecdotal and individual, it is systemic and deliberate.