New report claims Galaxy Fold 2 is on track for August release

%MINIFYHTML01b4805bf93b3165a2810849ce692b7311%

Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 reportedly went into mass production, suggesting that the August release date that has been mentioned in multiple rumors is probably correct.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to use Ultra Thin Glass and will launch at a cheaper price than its predecessor.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 in August.

Launching the original Galaxy Fold might not have been as smooth as Samsung would have wished, but it was fascinating to see from the background. For some reason, smartphone makers are fully convinced that folding devices with flexible displays are the future of the industry, but Samsung was one of the first major brands to launch a product that consumers could buy. Of course, that launch was preceded by a series of speed reductions, especially when journalists began reporting that their review units were bankrupt.

%MINIFYHTML01b4805bf93b3165a2810849ce692b7312% %MINIFYHTML01b4805bf93b3165a2810849ce692b7312%

When the Galaxy Fold finally went on sale, the reaction was mixed. But just five months later, the Galaxy Z Flip made its debut and offered a much stronger argument for the folding form factor. For a somewhat niche product, the Z Flip sold well, and it was clear that Samsung had learned valuable lessons from the launch of the Fold.

Now we want to know how Samsung will apply those lessons to the Galaxy Fold 2, and according to a new report, we won't have to wait long to find out, as the flip phone has recently gone into mass production.

According to the Korean-language newspaper Hankook Ilbo, Samsung placed a partner production order for core parts of the Galaxy Fold 2 in the past few days. The timing of the order, as well as the subsequent production schedule, appears to point to an August launch for the Galaxy Fold 2, as rumors have suggested.

%MINIFYHTML01b4805bf93b3165a2810849ce692b7313%

Sources tell the publication that the same UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) technology that Samsung used in the Galaxy Z Flip will also hit Fold 2. UTG was one of the reasons the Z Flip was more durable than the original Fold. So this will be a welcome addition to the folding sequel, if the rumors are true.

As for price, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young predicts the Galaxy Fold 2 will cost between $ 1,880 and $ 1,895 at launch, which would make it about $ 100 cheaper than the $ 1,980 Galaxy Fold. . It will still be much more expensive than most flagship phones, but any price drop will certainly help sales.

Finally, the report states that Samsung could produce up to 3 million Galaxy Fold 2 units this year, compared to the 500,000 Galaxy Fold units that were built in 2019. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in August, and Samsung seems to have high expectations for the next-generation foldable phone, even with the new coronavirus pandemic affecting demand for expensive products around the world.