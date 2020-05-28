New Google Scam Spotter site could help curb coronavirus scams – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2b911a7bd9659157501edb3ae0308cec13%

Google this week launched a new program called Scam Spotter that aims to help people detect and avoid common scams on the Internet.

The three golden rules for detecting scams are taking your time, researching the person or group that has contacted you, and refusing to send anything on the spot.

Google also ran a questionnaire that you can take to see if it can spot common scams.

Scams are as widespread now as they always have been, from fake phone calls to text messages with malicious links to sites and applications that try to steal our data. If you want to stay safe online, you need to be vigilant at all times, especially during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, which really seems to get scammers out of the woods.

To keep people safe from these scams, Google this week launched a new program called Scam Spotter. As the name implies, Scam Spotter helps you detect scams on sight and avoid accidentally giving your information or money to bad actors. Those of us who spend all day online have to be adept at spotting and avoiding scams, but that's not the case for everyone, and this could be an incredibly valuable resource.

When you visit the website, you will be presented with the three golden rules for detecting scams:

Slow it down – Scam artists often create a sense of urgency so that they can avoid their best instincts. Take your time and ask questions to avoid being rushed into a bad situation. Spot check – Do your research to verify the details you are obtaining. If you receive an unexpected phone call, hang up. Then search for the bank, agency or organization that you are supposed to be calling and contact them directly. Stop! Do not send – No accredited person or agency will demand payment on the spot. Scammers often tell you to go buy gift cards, which are meant to be delivered as a gift, not as a payment under threat. So if you think the payment feels suspicious, it probably is.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data shows that as of May 27, more than $ 40 million in fraud losses related to COVID-19 scams had already been reported. The vast majority of these scams are about travel or vacations, which makes sense, because millions of people had to cancel trips due to the pandemic.

Of course, reading the tips and implementing them in your life are two different things, that's why Google has also included a questionnaire on its website that will evaluate you to see if you can fall for a scam or not. In one of the scenarios, you receive a text message from someone who says that your son had an accident and needs help paying the medical bills. They say you can help by sending gift cards to them, and by browsing the site, you will know that gift card scams like these are incredibly common. Click FRAUD! and go to the next question.

As smart as you think you are, it's not a bad idea to at least take a look around the Scam Spotter site. The worst case scenario is that you discover that you are already well prepared to detect and avoid common scams.

A test on the Google Scam Spotter website Image Source: Scam Spotter