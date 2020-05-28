New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado hit their lowest point since monitoring began

%MINIFYHTML01b636bd7ef83f5aba849c2e91f0c97b13%

This week, Colorado hospitals admitted the fewest COVID-19 patients since state health officials began tracking new coronavirus admissions in early April, a promising sign that comes as test rates hit new heights.

There have been 4,254 people hospitalized since the outbreak was confirmed in the state in early March, although only 335 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Thursday afternoon, state data shows. That's the lowest level of hospitalizations since March 29, when 332 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.

Only seven new confirmed patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals across the state on Tuesday, according to the latest available data. On Sunday and Monday, 16 and 15 new coronavirus patients were admitted, respectability.

Those are the lowest totals since Colorado began tracking new COVID-19 hospitalizations on April 12. In that first week of screening, daily admissions for the new coronavirus were more than 250 per day.

More and more people continue to recover. At least 42 people since Wednesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center, according to state data.

Colorado health officials reported Thursday that 1,421 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died since the new coronavirus was first confirmed in the state, and that death certificate data shows that 1,168 deaths were directly due to the virus.

That's an increase of 29 deaths from people who had the virus and an additional 33 deaths directly linked to COVID-19 during Wednesday's counts, though there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, particularly data from the death certificate.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently updated the way it reports deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths the person had the virus as well as the number of deaths that have been attributed directly to COVID-19 on a death certificate.

To date, 25,121 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said they believe the actual number is closer to 167,000.

Colorado also set a new record for testing on Wednesday, registering 7,153 tests between its state laboratory and private facilities. The testing rate [125.6 tests per 100,000 people per day] is approaching the mark of 152 tests per 100,000 people that public health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak safely.

Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday that the state now has the supplies and capabilities to screen 8,500 people a day.

Much of the testing has focused on senior facilities and other care homes, although Polis announced last week that anyone in the state who shows symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for free. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 272 contained facilities across the state, including nursing homes, jails, and factories. That's one more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

