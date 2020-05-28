New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado hit their lowest point since monitoring began

This week, Colorado hospitals admitted the fewest COVID-19 patients since state health officials began tracking new coronavirus admissions in early April, a promising sign that comes as test rates hit new heights.

There have been 4,254 people hospitalized since the outbreak was confirmed in the state in early March, although only 335 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Thursday afternoon, state data shows. That's the lowest level of hospitalizations since March 29, when 332 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.

Only seven new confirmed patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals across the state on Tuesday, according to the latest available data. On Sunday and Monday, 16 and 15 new coronavirus patients were admitted, respectability.

Those are the lowest totals since Colorado began tracking new COVID-19 hospitalizations on April 12. In that first week of screening, daily admissions for the new coronavirus were more than 250 per day.

More and more people continue to recover. At least 42 people since Wednesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center, according to state data.

Colorado health officials reported Thursday that 1,421 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died since the new coronavirus was first confirmed in the state, and that death certificate data shows that 1,168 deaths were directly due to the virus.

