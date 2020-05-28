Netatmo made a new outdoor camera with a siren to scare off intruders

%MINIFYHTML982b6f478801aaf9f53d50fa5e7af17013%

Netatmo has released an updated version of its smart outdoor security camera with a powerful alarm to chase away uninvited guests. The revised security camera remains virtually unchanged from Netatmo's previous exterior model. However, this version includes a built-in 105dB siren, designed to scare off intruders. The siren can be manually activated using the Netatmo app after receiving an alert that a person or vehicle has entered your property.

%MINIFYHTML982b6f478801aaf9f53d50fa5e7af17014% %MINIFYHTML982b6f478801aaf9f53d50fa5e7af17014%

Of course, not everyone who enters your property comes uninvited. You can edit the alerts that the camera sends you through the Netatmo app, so the camera will only send you urgent notifications. You can also use the Alert-Zones feature to specify which areas trigger motion alerts, so you can focus on someone entering your lawn or on a car stopping in the driveway.

%MINIFYHTML982b6f478801aaf9f53d50fa5e7af17015%

Netatmo outdoor cameras offer support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home

Like the original model, Netatmo's new outdoor security camera features 1080p wide-angle cameras with infrared night vision and a reflector that automatically activates when someone is away from home. Both products also scan the field of the camera in real time to detect movement outside your home, allowing you to receive a notification and then tune in to live images of what is happening outside your home via your smartphone or tablet. Additionally, they both offer support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home.

Unlike devices like doorbells and Ring cameras, which make you pay to view your saved video history, Netatmo's video history is saved on a local SD card. Storage can be uploaded using a file transfer protocol like Dropbox to store your security images.

The Netatmo Outdoor Smart Camera with a built-in siren is slated to launch on June 9 for $ 349.99. Or if you want the camera without the siren, it's available on the Netatmo website for $ 299.99.