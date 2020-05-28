NeNe Leakes drops fashion tips for her fans

NeNe Leakes offers a beauty hack for her IG fans and fans. Check out the post where she tells people how to tie these beautiful scarves.

‘Many of you continue to ask me about how I tie my scarf. Listen, I also had a great time because before covid19, I just bought scarves because I thought they were pretty, but I didn't wear them much! Maybe sometimes I threw them on my shoulders if I was cold🤷🏽‍♀️ Chile I have TONS of scarves. Some of them I have 2 of the same color! Maybe they were on sale or gifted to me. "NeNe started her message.

She went on and said to her fans: Bueno Well now I can finally play with them! I took some to the grocery store to cut because some would be very long. That way I can wear it on my head and around my face. Try it and take advantage of your scarves! Certain stuff slips off your head, so I use my fabulous @deepagurnani headbands to secure it. The next time you go out, make them pretty girls. I told @marlohampton to use it well so you know it will increase around 100 notches! Probably uses 10 at a time Chile 😂🤣 #makeitfashion #glam #gucci.

A commenter said this to NeNe: ‘Please post about George Floyd. We need influencers to speak! Thank you! & # 39;

Someone else said: & # 39; Did you get the necklace you wear with the word & # 39; LOVE & # 39;? & # 39; And another follower published this: & # 39; The more photos I see you (with or without mask 😷) the more I fall in love with you !!! & # 39;

Another Instagram installer posted this: "Marlo will probably explode in a scarf outfit!"

NeNe was recently in the limelight due to the alleged affair with USDA worker Rodney White when all sorts of details have resurfaced. His housewives rival, Kenya Moore, had a lot to say about it.



