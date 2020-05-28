NBC: Gabrielle Union lied about being racially discriminated!

Last year, actress Gabrielle Union filed a complaint against the hit NBC show Universal America & # 39; s Got Talent, accused her co-host of America & # 39; s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, and the producers of the sexism show and racial discrimination after his contract was not renewed for a second season. As MTO News reported at the time, Gabrielle's African American co-host Terry Crews spoke publicly and suggested that Gabby was wrong or lied.

Well, NBC launched an investigation after Gabrielle Union, and the results are there. NBC executives released a statement alleging that after "extensive interviews,quot; on set it was determined that Gabrielle's allegations of race and sex could not be proven.

In particular, they claim that Gabrielle's claim that a crew member made callous racial comments about her hair was false.

Here is the full statement:

We have a shared passion for making America’s Got Talent a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to everyone from any country or origin. We are proud and grateful that our contestants and audiences support our ongoing mission, which is represented by the incredible people who participate in the program each year. We have heard from contestants and talents alike that their experience at AGT has had a positive impact on their lives. When we heard that Ms. Union had concerns about her time on the show, we took them very seriously.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco immediately hired an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union. While the research has demonstrated a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.

Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants in no time. The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract.