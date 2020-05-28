NBC: Gabrielle Union lied about being racially discriminated!

Last year, actress Gabrielle Union filed a complaint against the hit NBC show Universal America & # 39; s Got Talent, accused her co-host of America & # 39; s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, and the producers of the sexism show and racial discrimination after his contract was not renewed for a second season. As MTO News reported at the time, Gabrielle's African American co-host Terry Crews spoke publicly and suggested that Gabby was wrong or lied.

