NBA champion Stephen Jackson talks about friendship with George Floyd during the interview & # 39; Today & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa5a6cfe69e57dcb6fcee8c84f16654d513%

"The change will start with George Floyd."

%MINIFYHTMLa5a6cfe69e57dcb6fcee8c84f16654d514% %MINIFYHTMLa5a6cfe69e57dcb6fcee8c84f16654d514%

NBA champion Stephen Jackson said a lot about his old friend, George Floyd, during a six-minute interview Thursday morning on NBC's "Today,quot; show, successfully battling tears at one point during their conversation. with co-host Craig Melvin. However, his most salient message was the hopeful statement that Floyd's death at the hands of the police will be the latest in these cases that have turned men like Rodney King, Eric Garner, Philando Castile and now George Floyd into names. known. for what they did, but for what they did to them.

"We are going to make the change. This is not right. There is some type of way that we have to solve this," said Jackson. "Because you do not want, Americans, you do not want that we give the 'you,quot;.

"You don't want the people you've been brutalizing, the people you've treated like trash, you don't want them to turn around and do that to you. And that's why the United States is so afraid of us. But we are not going to do that. We come from a place of love … I will do justice for my friend. "

MORE: LeBron references Kaepernick's protest after George Floyd's death

Floyd died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, kept one knee pressed against Floyd's neck for an extended period while he was prone on the street, periodically calling for help and exclaiming that he was having difficulty breathing.

All four officers at the scene, including Chauvin, were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

"For five minutes straight, a white officer in our police department pressed his knee to the neck of a handcuffed, non-threatening black man who was articulating very clearly how he was impacted, how his physical health was damaged, and how I couldn't breathe, "Mayor Jacob Frey told CNN.

Frey has said that the action taken against Floyd to drive his head to the ground is contrary to department policy, and wants criminal charges to be brought against the officer.

Melvin spoke to Jackson about the point in the video of Floyd's arrest crying for his mother, who died two years earlier. Jackson emotionally replied, “It hurt, because I knew it was a cry for help. I am a black man, and I am a strong black man, and I knew Floyd. That is a cry for help. We don't scream our mother's name like that unless we know something is wrong and our lives are in danger … and we can't control it. "

%MINIFYHTMLa5a6cfe69e57dcb6fcee8c84f16654d515%

A second night of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday night in response to Floyd's death turned violent. One person was shot dead. An auto parts store and a construction site were burned down. A department store and several other companies were looted.

When asked what Floyd would think of these protests, Jackson said, "I would be glad that people are fighting for him, but that is not the way he would want them to." He wanted the people responsible for his death to be penalized. He was not the type of person who hurt innocent people. We were the same kind of people … We would go and see a homeless person, and if we can't do anything for him, we will get excited. So this is not what Floyd would want. Floyd would like everyone to be united and fighting for justice. And that is. He is not the type of person who promotes violence. "

Jackson played 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Spurs in 2003, and is now an ESPN basketball analyst. He said his friendship with Lloyd was "meant to be,quot;. They were introduced by a mutual friend and came to be called "twins,quot;. Jackson described Floyd as his "best friend,quot;.

Jackson said he was sent the video of Floyd being held by his girlfriend's mother and did not immediately acknowledge that he was his friend on the ground.

"I was thinking it's just another video he's sending me, another black man killed by the police. And I really didn't pay attention to him," Jackson said. "When I clicked on the message, I had 50 messages, I clicked on one of them from my friend Mike D and he said, 'See what they did to Twin in Minnesota?' And I jumped, I screamed, I scared my daughter, he almost broke my fist because he was so angry … He just destroyed me, and I haven't been the same since I saw him. "