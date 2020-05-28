NASCAR rain delay updates: weather forecast pushes Charlotte night race to Thursday

%MINIFYHTML1dee71c6126eae34d64ee615811ee04313%

A NASCAR Cup Series race had been scheduled for the fourth time in 11 days until the Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed to Thursday.

The abundance of live racing action has been a welcome return to normalcy, or at least something akin to normalcy, during the current COVID-19 pandemic that has closed most of the sports world. But the rain does not have. The rain interrupted or shortened several races since NASCAR's return, and it happened again on Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR decided to delay the Alsco Uniforms 500 one day, so it will now start at 7 p.m. Thursday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed on Wednesday and will now take place on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET at FS1. For those without cable, the race can be broadcast on Fox Sports Go and fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

NASCAR initial formation in Charlotte

Below is the complete starting lineup for Thursday night's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 places are a reversal of the top 20 finalists in Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 places are simply the last 20 finalists in Sunday's race, with the exception of Johnson.

A note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are the Coca-Cola 600 driver changes on Sunday, so they will fall in the back of the pack before the start of the race on Wednesday night.

