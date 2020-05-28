NASCAR rain delay updates: weather forecast pushes Charlotte night race to Thursday

Lisa Witt
A NASCAR Cup Series race had been scheduled for the fourth time in 11 days until the Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed to Thursday.

The abundance of live racing action has been a welcome return to normalcy, or at least something akin to normalcy, during the current COVID-19 pandemic that has closed most of the sports world. But the rain does not have. The rain interrupted or shortened several races since NASCAR's return, and it happened again on Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR decided to delay the Alsco Uniforms 500 one day, so it will now start at 7 p.m. Thursday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Date: Thursday, May 28
  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET (7:25 p.m. ET green flag)
  • television channel: FS1
  • Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed on Wednesday and will now take place on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET at FS1. For those without cable, the race can be broadcast on Fox Sports Go and fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

NASCAR initial formation in Charlotte

Below is the complete starting lineup for Thursday night's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 places are a reversal of the top 20 finalists in Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 places are simply the last 20 finalists in Sunday's race, with the exception of Johnson.

A note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are the Coca-Cola 600 driver changes on Sunday, so they will fall in the back of the pack before the start of the race on Wednesday night.

Pos. Driver
one William Byron
2 Alex Bowman
3 Michael McDowell
4 4 Matt DiBenedetto
5 5 John Hunter Nemechek
6 6 Aric Almirola
7 7 Austin Dillon
8 Joey Logano
9 9 Cole Custer
10 Erik jones
eleven Chris Buescher
12 Christopher Bell
13 Tyler Reddick
14 Kurt Busch
fifteen Martin Truex Jr.
sixteen Kevin Harvick
17 Kyle busch
18 years Ryan Blaney
19 Chase elliott
twenty Brad Keselowski
twenty-one J.J. Yeley
22 Ryan Preece
2. 3 Corey LaJoie
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25 Ty dillon
26 Matt Kenseth
27 Ryan Newman
28 Daniel Suarez
29 Denny Hamlin
30 Brennan Poole
31 Gray gaulding
32 BJ McLeod
33 Garrett Smithley
3. 4 Timmy Hill
35 Quin Houff
36 Joey Gase
37 Josh Bilicki
38 Bubba Wallace
39 Clint bowyer
40 Jimmie Johnson

