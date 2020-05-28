NASCAR at Charlotte live race updates, results, highlights from the Alsco Uniforms 500 delayed by the rain

%MINIFYHTML1cd2133afc7c84ff4d58a70f4bcb3e2e13%

The biggest hurdle for the Alsco Uniforms 500 on Thursday night could be the rain.

After a 68-minute rain delay on Sunday night, the race on Wednesday night was delayed until Thursday night, but the forecast could still come into play. For now, it looks like the rain will stay east of the track. Assuming everything starts smoothly, William Byron and Alex Bowman will start in the front row.

The Alsco 500 will be the fourth of five races in a two-week period due to a compact schedule in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Chase Elliot suffered his second consecutive heartbreaking loss on Sunday when belated caution cost him another victory. He was able to redeem himself with a Truck Series victory on Tuesday, but is still looking for his first 2020 Cup Series victory.

Sporting News keeps track of live updates and highlights from Thursday's NASCAR race at Charlotte Motorspeedway. Follow below for full Alsco Uniforms 500 results.

NASCAR at Charlotte live updates, highlights from Alsco Uniforms 500

Updates will begin with the green flag at 7:25 p.m. ET

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race : Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Thursday, May 28

: Thursday, May 28 Start time: 7 p.m. ET (7:25 p.m. ET green flag)

Thursday's NASCAR race in Charlotte will begin at 7 p.m. ET after the rain delay on Wednesday. Alsco Uniforms 500 FS1 coverage is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, and the green flag is scheduled to fly at 7:25 p.m. ET.

More rain is forecast for the Charlotte area on Thursday, making another delay possible. The Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday had a 68-minute red flag due to pouring rain, but was able to finish.

The only other night races currently on NASCAR's modified schedule are the Martinsville midweek race on Wednesday, June 10 and the Homestead race on Sunday, June 14.

NASCAR initial formation in Charlotte

Below is the complete starting lineup for Thursday night's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 places are a reversal of the top 20 finalists in Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 places are simply the last 20 finalists in Sunday's race, with the exception of Johnson.

A note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are the Coca-Cola 600 driver changes on Sunday, so they will fall in the back of the pack before the start of the race on Wednesday night.