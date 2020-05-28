Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the District Attorney to indict the officer in George Floyd's fatal arrest (Video)

Roommates, we've kept you updated on the tragic George Floyd incident. He was arrested Monday and died after an officer put his knee around his neck. On Tuesday, officers involved in the arrest were fired. On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked that the acting officer be charged for the tragic death of George Floyd.

At a press conference, the mayor stated, "I am calling Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him," he said. "I ask that you accuse the officer who arrested you in this case."

On Tuesday, Frey tweeted that all four officers had been fired and "this is the right decision."

In an interview with Don Lemon, Floyd's family stated, "They could have fooled him. Instead, they put his knee around his neck and just sat on him," said his brother. "They took a life now they deserve life. "added his brother.

As previously reported, Donald Trump is calling for an "expedited,quot; investigation and stated: "Justice will be done!" In addition, riots broke out across the city of Minneapolis. Stores have caught fire and looters have also taken over Target in response to this tragic incident.

Roomies, we will keep you posted as this story unfolds.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!