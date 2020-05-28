Minneapolis Mayor Calls to Arrest George Floyd's Killer

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling for the arrest of now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt over unarmed black man George Floyd until he stopped breathing.

Chavin has already been fired from his job after the murder, but Frey wants to be arrested and charged with Floyd's murder.

"I have struggled, more than anything in the last 36 hours, with a fundamental question: why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey said during a press conference. "If you had, or I would have, we'd be behind bars right now. And I can't find a good answer to that."

Frey says he is working hard to get justice for Floyd.

"We are working with the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to quickly collect and review all evidence of the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd," said Hennepin County Attorney's Office Mike Freeman in a statement. following Frey's pressure. "The videotaped death of Mr. Floyd, which has outraged us and people across the country, deserves the best we can give and that is what this office will do."