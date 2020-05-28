Minneapolis Mayor Calls to Arrest George Floyd's Killer

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling for the arrest of now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt over unarmed black man George Floyd until he stopped breathing.

Chavin has already been fired from his job after the murder, but Frey wants to be arrested and charged with Floyd's murder.

"I have struggled, more than anything in the last 36 hours, with a fundamental question: why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey said during a press conference. "If you had, or I would have, we'd be behind bars right now. And I can't find a good answer to that."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here