Millie Bobby Brown's hair guru shares how to extend her blowout

Nothing feels better than having a good blowout. And if you comb your hair yourself, successfully maintaining that salon-quality softness and volume throughout the week is a great victory.

Are you stuck on how to enjoy your blowout for more than a day? Celebrity Hair Guru and Creative Director of Virtue Labs Adir Abergel, who has worked with stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Garner and Reese witherspoon, shared his tips and tricks for spreading hair blowout on the second and third day, telling E! News & # 39; Liliana Vazquez it all comes down to your preparation.

"I think if you are going to take some time in general and spend time drying your hair, which is a nightmare in itself. It is an investment in your day," he explained during his visit to The emergency shutdown. "You have to make sure that you are preparing your hair correctly and that you are using the correct products and that you are not using the correct things that are too oily for your hair not to last."