Millie Bobby Brown's hair guru shares how to extend her blowout

Nothing feels better than having a good blowout. And if you comb your hair yourself, successfully maintaining that salon-quality softness and volume throughout the week is a great victory.
Are you stuck on how to enjoy your blowout for more than a day? Celebrity Hair Guru and Creative Director of Virtue Labs Adir Abergel, who has worked with stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Garner and Reese witherspoon, shared his tips and tricks for spreading hair blowout on the second and third day, telling E! News & # 39; Liliana Vazquez it all comes down to your preparation.
"I think if you are going to take some time in general and spend time drying your hair, which is a nightmare in itself. It is an investment in your day," he explained during his visit to The emergency shutdown. "You have to make sure that you are preparing your hair correctly and that you are using the correct products and that you are not using the correct things that are too oily for your hair not to last."
Tip 1: create a solid foundation
"If you don't create the correct foundation, it will collapse immediately," he says. "When it collapses, it's very difficult, all that investment you put into it, making it last. So on the first day of your blowout, you need to make sure you create the right foundation. Before drying your hair, Abergel recommends using a product like Virtue & # 39; s Volumizing Primer, which is designed to create the perfect foundation for your hair before styling.
Tip 2: swap your pillowcases
"If you go to bed and want your blowout to last, I'd probably use a silk pillowcase," suggests Abergel. "A beautiful silk pillow will not create any traction on your hair. It will make your bang last much longer. It won't break as much."
Tip 3: Scrunchies on elastics
"The second thing I would say is that when you lie down, you fall asleep with a very, very loose knot," he says. "I would probably use a scrunchie."
Tip 4: add some volume with dry shampoo
Abergel recommends opting for a dry shampoo on day 2 hair to restore some of its volume. When choosing a dry shampoo, you prefer simple "clean,quot; formulas like Refresh Virtue Dry Shampoo, which absorbs oils and adds instant lift to strands without adding a texturizing effect.
"You are going to lift the hair and I would spray it in very loose sections," he explained as he demonstrated the technique on a mannequin. "Now, we leave it, let's say for a minute or two, then you're going to take your fingertips and that's when you start running your fingers through your hair and that's how all the oils will be soaked up. The secret is that you have to wait at least a minute before doing it. So that's what I would say for day 2, 3 and maybe even 4 in the dry shampoo situation. "
Tip 5: let your post-workout hair be
Instead of stacking the product on the sweaty sections of your hair, Abergel suggests drying your roots to refresh their volume. "The problem is that people abuse the product and abuse the product at first," he says. "Honestly, I don't even like to use any kind of ointments, any kind of creams."
Tip 6: when in doubt, tie it
Around day 3, Abergel says opting for a stylish updos will help extend her blowout and at the same time help her change her look. "(The lift) literally changes the shape of his head," he explains, noting that dry shampoo is welcome at this stage.
Watch Abergel break down all his escape tips in the video above!
