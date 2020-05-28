Midnight In The Switchgrass Screenwriter Alan Horsnail signs with ROAR – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb81d52d1dad7b613e3d2e4ea414b3da811%

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Alan Horsnail has signed with ROAR. The screenwriter gets an agent while his debut movie, Midnight On The Switchgrass, is in the process of being ordered. The film had five days of production in Puerto Rico with veterinary producer Randall Emmett making his feature directorial debut, and starring Emile Hirsch, Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lukas Haas. The tense crime thriller follows a multi-agency search for an elusive serial killer. Production aims to resume as soon as possible at the Puerto Rico site.

Horsnail is currently under development Beneath Charcoal Creek, the second installment in a scheduled themed crime thriller trilogy. The story follows the search for a violent white nationalist in the Kentucky desert.

After a successful decade-long career with Larry Ellison software giant Oracle, the Colorado native turned away from the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion for storytelling.