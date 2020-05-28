Michigan among 38 states urging Congress to have Internet access for all citizens – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (Patch) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined with 38 other state attorneys general to urge Congress to help ensure that all Americans have Internet access in their homes to participate in telemedicine, tele-school and telecommuting that has become increasingly crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to Congressional leaders, attorneys general urge Congress to provide state and local governments with funds dedicated to ensuring that all students and patients, especially older adults who are at risk, have adequate technology Internet to participate equally in online learning and telemedicine

"For millions of people across the country, the ability to become certified for unemployment, apply for jobs, continue an education, or even see a doctor now depends on their access to the Internet," Nessel said in a press release. "This pandemic is lighting up the deep digital divide in the United States, and especially at a time when people are being told to stay home, Congress should do its part to close it."

