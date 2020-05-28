Michael Strahan's father's day gift guide is fit for a champion

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Do you want to feel like champion on Father's Day? This dad can help!

Between co-hosting Good morning america, Michael Strahan He decided to help us by sharing some tips on how to surprise the father in his life.

"My best advice for those hoping to impress their father this Father's Day is to be there. It's about making quality time count. It can be as simple as eating together or watching your father's favorite TV show or movie. with the,quot;. shared with E! Exclusive news. "If they can't be together, a video chat is also great! Sharing an experience together or connecting is what matters. Quality time with my children is the most valuable thing to me."

And yes, a cool and considerate gift wouldn't be a disappointment either. From a pair of oxford shoes or a denim jacket from his JCPenney collection to state-of-the-art speakers for his home, Michael's selections cannot be ignored in his gift guide below.