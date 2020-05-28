Michael Strahan's father's day gift guide is fit for a champion

%MINIFYHTML1b42221a173e56979610db257dc2435d13%
Do you want to feel like champion on Father's Day? This dad can help!
Between co-hosting Good morning america, Michael Strahan He decided to help us by sharing some tips on how to surprise the father in his life.
"My best advice for those hoping to impress their father this Father's Day is to be there. It's about making quality time count. It can be as simple as eating together or watching your father's favorite TV show or movie. with the,quot;. shared with E! Exclusive news. "If they can't be together, a video chat is also great! Sharing an experience together or connecting is what matters. Quality time with my children is the most valuable thing to me."
And yes, a cool and considerate gift wouldn't be a disappointment either. From a pair of oxford shoes or a denim jacket from his JCPenney collection to state-of-the-art speakers for his home, Michael's selections cannot be ignored in his gift guide below.
Michael Strahan Collection Men's Martin Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
For a little encouragement in your father's step, consider buying one of Michael's shoes that can be worn for work or a date with his protagonist.
Msx By Michael Strahan Men's Regular Fit Sweatpants
Working from home? We may have found the most comfortable pants. Perfect for a light workout or a comfortable day indoors, these joggers will impress dad.
New York Giants MSX Michael Strahan Jersey Mesh Polo
Go the giants! Get comfortable and look stylish as you cheer on the New York soccer team later this season.
Msx By Michael Strahan Men's Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Keep it up and Stylish this summer in a shirt with eight fun colors. Instead of classic black, the high-rise tone caught our eye.
MSX By Michael Strahan Men's Chino Pant
For Dad's next business meeting or lunch in person with the boss, we recommend a pair of comfortable but sophisticated Chinese from Michael's line.
Michael Strahan Collection Men's Trevor Flat Heel Lace-Up Boots
These boots are made for walking and adventures! Michael's shoe collection is awesome and these boots will make Dad the coolest man on the block.
Michael Strahan Men's Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jean Collection
Summer may come, but parents always need a pair of clean, fit and fresh jeans. Michael's collection has you covered.
Beverly Hills J & # 39; ai Men's Shaving Pack
Michael loves this system that can help any man before and after shaving. Plus, the mild cleanser included in the package is perfect as your daily cleanser.
Msx By Michael Strahan Big & Tall Men's Short Sleeve Polo
Whether you're running errands, cheering for your kids on the field, or going out to dinner, this polo might be the next staple in dad's closet.
Master and dynamic headphones
Designed to look as good as they sound, these headphones feature beautifully crafted acetate and come with a hand-polished stainless steel charging case to offer a premium mobile sound tool.
Michael Strahan Collection Light Denim Jacket
A denim jacket that can be machine washed, tumble dried and lightweight? Count on us!
Still need another great gift for dad? These $ 18 track pants have rave reviews from Amazon customers.
