Michael Jordan: Golden State Warrior? It happened something like that

%MINIFYHTML428d5e874ad50f9eca327bb0b9ba4d3e11%

Long before Kevin Durant announced his next move, before Stephen Curry was selected and before the team wasted a 3-1 lead, Michael Jordan was a member of the Golden State Warriors.

%MINIFYHTML428d5e874ad50f9eca327bb0b9ba4d3e12% %MINIFYHTML428d5e874ad50f9eca327bb0b9ba4d3e12%

More or less.

Rod Higgins, Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin, who were on the Warriors 'teams in the early 1990s, said on NBC Sports' "Uncovered,quot; podcast that before Jordan's practice with the Bulls and the subsequent " I'm making a comeback "in 1995, His Airness spent time practicing with Golden State over a two-day period, and screamed a bit in the process.

I think it was 1994, Michael came to California to visit, which he often did. He went out to California a lot, and he came to visit, whether in the Bay Area, he went to the west coast quite frequently. So I guess this particular time after he retired for a while, it was soccer season. The 49ers were in season, Richard Dent, if I can recall this correctly, I think he was a 49er at the time who is also a close friend of Michael. So Michael goes out to the Bay Area and visits it for a few days and just enjoys Northern California. So one morning, while Michael was visiting, he called me and asked, it was early in the morning, he was on his way, because he was an assistant coach for Don Nelson, he was on his way to practice, he called and said, & # 39; Do you think it's okay if I practice with you guys? And then I said: I don't think so, but let me call Nelly, that's what we call Don Nelson, let me call Nelly and I'll get in touch with you. I called Nelly and asked Nelly if you know if it's okay if there's going to be a problem. Michael wants to know if he can practice with us. Nelly's answer was "Hell yeah,quot;. He came in and we dressed him, Eric Housen dressed him in warrior clothes. He could have given him 23, I don't think anyone was wearing 23 at the time, but he gave him his wristband to put on his elbow and things of that nature.

MORE: Seven songs from "The Last Dance,quot; that we wanted more

Higgins said the team warmed up and decided to fight Jordan on the court. Hardaway said Jordan took the Warriors to a new level during team practice during the two-day period.

%MINIFYHTML428d5e874ad50f9eca327bb0b9ba4d3e13%

"The practice came in and increased, and we had closed the practice at the Colosseum. We knew he would come back at that time," said Hardaway. "He took over our practice, he took over our practice."

"He got the five guys who weren't playing as much and said, 'He took seven of us to play all seven in a practice game.' It was like he never left."

As with Jordan's mindset, number 23 found the motivation to dominate in the most unlikely areas. During a scrimmage, Jordan insisted that he wanted to play against Hardaway and rising NBA star Latrell Sprewell, and alongside Dream Team cohort Chris Mullin. According to Higgins, Jordan's main objective was "to kick behind Spre and Tim and speak ill of them."

According to Jordan's head coach Tim Grover, the desire to "kick Latrell Sprewell's butt,quot; was a motivating factor for Jordan, but he wanted more to prove to himself that he could still play against younger stars. And if the accounts and practice descriptions are accurate, as they all seem to be, then they were definitely a factor in Jordan wanting to return to the NBA.

"He was a warrior for 48 hours," said Higgins.

"What I remember is that he walked on the court, after not playing, probably playing 36 holes of golf the day before, walking on the court and dominating," added Mullin. "… I always knew I would come back."

Later, after clandestine practice with the Warriors, Jordan began taking the field again with the Bulls, and the rest, as they say, is history. Jordan and the Bulls would win three more championships after their return to the field.

However, an alignment with Jordan, Sprewell, Hardaway, and Mullin would have been quite, very fun.