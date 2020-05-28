Miami vs. Ohio State: How the 2003 Fiesta Bowl Call Really Changed Both Programs

%MINIFYHTMLd8e664d2b0a468866769f25cd70d310013%

Talking about the 2003 Fiesta Bowl national championship game between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State generally focuses on a controversial first-overtime call.

It was then that a late-pass interference flag was thrown at Miami defensive defender Glenn Sharpe, who was covering Ohio state's Chris Gamble in what appeared to be the last play of the game. The call was kept, and the Buckeyes managed a 31-24 overtime hassle in an instant classic.

ESPN will televise that game tonight at 8 p.m., and the network is billing it as "The call that changed everything."

That call not only changed the outcome, but also affected the trajectory of two major college football shows throughout the Bowl Championship Series era at the College Football Playoff. Miami and Ohio State have tended in opposite directions since then.

Here are five effects from that game that are still recorded today.

Maurice Clarett's college career ended

Ohio state freshman Maurice Clarett scored the TD lead in the second overtime, and had a game-changing play when he stripped Sean Taylor of Miami of an interception in the third quarter.

Clarett ran for 1,237 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman for the Buckeyes, but never played another down of college football. Clarett was fired from the team next season as a result of an academic scandal, and sued the NFL in an effort to enter the NFL Draft in 2005.

Clarett's career remains one of the best "what if,quot; in college football if he had stayed with Ohio State the next two seasons, and few college football fans would have guessed that TD's career at the Fiesta Bowl would be his last charge at that time.

Larry Coker's holding changed

Coker inherited a loaded Butch Davis team after the 2000 season, and the Hurricanes ended 12-0 in 2001.

Miami had a streak of 34 consecutive victories ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, and that was cut short by the Buckeyes. That changed the arc of Coker's tenure. The hurricanes ended 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl the following season before joining the ACC.

Miami struggled with that transition for the next three seasons. The hurricanes were 25-12 with a 14-10 record in the conference game.

Coker would be replaced by Randy Shannon after the 2006 season.

& # 39; The U & # 39; It has not been the same

Hurricanes are 96-70 overall and 57-47 in ACC play the last 13 seasons. Every attempt to restore "The U's,quot; aura has been deflected by training changes. Shannon, Al Golden, Mark Richt and now Manny Díaz have taken turns at the helm. A scandal involving former backup player Nevin Shapiro in 2011 also pulled the show off, resulting in NCAA parole and a two-year self-imposed bowl ban in 2011-12.

Richt led Miami to the ACC championship game in 2017, but the Hurricanes lost 38-3 to Clemson and the coach retired after the following season.

Diaz's first year ended with a 6-7 record and a 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech at the Independence Bowl. Miami relies on new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and transfer quarterback D & # 39; Eriq King to reverse the fate of a program that is still seeking its first ACC title in the 2020 season.

It has been a different story in the state of Ohio.

Jim Tressel built the Buckeye machine

Clarett's drama did not stop Ohio's return as a college football powerhouse. Tressel compiled a 106-22 record in 10 seasons with the Buckeyes, and the national championship season solidified his tenure.

Ohio State lost just 14 Big Ten games in that period and played in the BCS championship game in the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Tressel's 9-1 record against Michigan also remains a distinctive achievement.

Tressel's tenure ended as a result of the TattooGate scandal, but after a year of bowl banning, Urban Meyer restored that dominance in 2012, and extends to the present with sophomore coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes won another national championship in 2014 and have made three appearances in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes enter 2020 looking to win a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

The call outshines the game

The pass interference call continues the game, but it's not the only factor that led Ohio State to achieve an unlikely upset at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes defense limited Miami's swift attack to just 65 yards, and star running back Willis McGahee left the game with a horrible leg injury. Miami committed five turnovers in the loss, and Ohio State produced four sacks on Ken Dorsey.

The Buckeyes' methodical game plan with quarterback Craig Krenzel worked for four quarters. It was a masterful plan by Tressel, and culminated in an extra two-hour finish that, although contested, ended with the Buckeyes taking the victory.

That is the legacy that lives almost two decades later.