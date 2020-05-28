MIAC announces membership additions, soccer changes for 2021 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML379b29ca1c3663f4c76e43ac969001c012% %MINIFYHTML379b29ca1c3663f4c76e43ac969001c012%

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) will look a little different in 2021.

On Wednesday, the conference announced that St. Scholastica College in Duluth will join MIAC as a full member next year. Additionally, Macalster College Football will return to MIAC in 2021.

Today in @MIACathletics: @CSSsaints He joins the conference as a full member in 2021. @MACathletics soccer returns to MIAC in 2021. MIAC Football adopts the 10-team, 2-division format in 2021; The best teams in each division to play at the end of the season for the NCAA Playoffs Self-Qualifier. #wcco – Norman Seawright III 👟 (@SeawrightSays) May 27, 2020 %MINIFYHTML379b29ca1c3663f4c76e43ac969001c013%

The conference is also adopting a 10-team, 2-division format in 2021; The best teams from each division will play at the end of the season for automatic qualification for the NCAA playoffs.

MIAC Commissioner Dan McKane said it seemed like the right time to move to the new 2-division format.

In the fall of 2019, St. Thomas made the move from Division III MIAC League to Division I Summit League, leaving an opportunity for another team to join MIAC.

McKane said the reasoning behind the two-division format was to achieve greater parity in the competition; Currently, soccer is the only sport without playoffs.

The divisions, called Northwoods and Skyline, were determined with parity in mind.

As it stands, the playoff game will take place on campus, but they are open to exploring other sites like USBank Stadium and Allianz Field as they know that a MIAC football game has the potential to attract great attendance.

This is a developing story, please check for updates.