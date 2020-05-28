MGM ‘Hamilton Director Thomas Kail Adaptation of the film Fiddler On The Roof – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3af83e0c9c2756225289c9d1202ca67813%

EXCLUSIVE: MGM to turn iconic music stage Fiddler on the Roof in a film adaptation to be directed by red-hot director Thomas Kail, who will produce with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick. Steven Levenson will write it, based on the musical that premiered on Broadway in 1964 and won nine Tony Awards.

%MINIFYHTML3af83e0c9c2756225289c9d1202ca67814% %MINIFYHTML3af83e0c9c2756225289c9d1202ca67814%

The musical features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joseph Stein, and the original was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. His Tony career included Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for a Musical, Best Director, and Best Choreographer, and he performed in over 3,000 performances. The production has been revived on Broadway several times and continues to be performed worldwide. The musical became a movie directed by Norman Jewison in 1964 by United Artists with Topol playing Tevye. The film won three Oscars from eight nominations.

Related story HBO Max acquires YA Novel & # 39; Camp & # 39; for cinema; Williamson Adapting & Dan Jinks Producing Kit

Kevin McDermott



Kail takes the job after directing off-Broadway and Broadway collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda of In the heights and Hamilton, winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for the latter. He directed and produced the Hamilton live-capture film that Disney acquired in a $ 75 million acquisition by Disney, and the film will be released on Disney Plus this July. Kail also won a WGA award for the limited FX series. Fosse / Verdon, which he developed and produced with Steven Levenson, who writes this script. Kail directed five episodes of Fosse / Verdon and was nominated for an Emmy and DGA Award. He won Emmy Awards for directing and producing the television musical. Grease Live! for FOX.

MGM Film Group President Michael De Luca said: "MGM's legacy of almost great film musicals continues with Tommy Kail's new film adaptation of one of Broadway's most enduring classics. Along with Dan's formidable crew We are delighted that you and Aaron and Steven have come on board to manage one of the great musicals on the big screen. Pam Abdy, President of MGM Film Group, added: "All of us at MGM look forward to sharing this timeless cultural landmark with film audiences. of all generations. "

%MINIFYHTML3af83e0c9c2756225289c9d1202ca67815%

Kail said, "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to direct ViolinistAlthough I always imagined I would do it on stage. I am very happy to have the opportunity to make a new film version of my favorite show with Mike DeLuca at MGM, where so many transcendent musical films have been made. I am proud to partner with Dan Jinks, Aaron Harnick and my great friend, Steven Levenson, to honor this work that has deeply inspired me and millions more people. "

Jinks said: "I saw for the first time Fiddler on the Roof on stage when I was 13 years old. I remember finding it hilariously funny, but also incredibly moving. It's that rare musical that speaks to audiences of all ages. I am delighted that Mike DeLuca and MGM are giving the brilliant Tommy Kail, Steven Levenson, Aaron Harnick and myself the opportunity to bring this incredible piece to a new generation of audiences. "

Harnick said:Fiddler on the Roof It belongs to the world. Creating a Fiddler for a new generation is exciting and an incredible privilege. "

Levenson said "Fiddler on the Roof It was the first play I saw, at the age of five. Today, more than fifty years after the face of Broadway was changed forever, the story of Tevye and her beloved village of Anatevka feels more timely than ever. I am more than grateful to Mike DeLuca and MGM, Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick for the opportunity to tell this unforgettable story of resistance and hope in the face of despair, and I am delighted to collaborate again with the inimitable Tommy Kail. "

Jinks won the Oscar for the film directed by Sam Mendes American Beauty, and his credits include Milk, down with love, big fishand The forgotten. He was a principal producer on the Broadway transfer of Big fish. Aaron Harnick produced the movie Black Dynamite and wrote and directed 30 Days and is producing The Visitor, A Musical, based on the Tom McCarthy movie. Her stage work includes Frankie and Johnny in Clair de Lune with Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci, Martin Short: Fame Becomes, Fiddler On The Roof (2004), and Amelie, A New Musical.

Levenson won the Tony Award for Best Book in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen and won a Writers Guild Award and was Emmy nominated for writing and producing the limited series FX Fosse / Verdon, which he developed with s Kail. He was a writer / producer for Masters of Sex for Showtime and wrote for Lin-Manuel Miranda the Jonathan Larsen musical Tick, Tick … Boom !. It is being adapted for the screen Dear Evan Hansen for director Stephen Chbosky.

Kail and Harnick are represented by WME. Jinks is represented by attorney Eric Brooks. Levenson is represented by attorney David Berlin.