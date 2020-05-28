MFD Incident Report: Doctors worked on George Floyd ‘Responsive, Pulseless’ After Mpls. Arrest – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6997742fa6e674f4de78d8d02a812b3111%

– An incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) sheds more light on what happened in George Floyd's fatal arrest.

Released by the city on Wednesday, the report describes the confusion when the fire department responded to the scene to help medical personnel.

Before arriving, the only information the fire team had was that Floyd, named "pt,quot; in the report, had trauma to the mouth. Minneapolis Fire Station 17 reached Cup Foods with multiple police squads on site and a small crowd of citizens.

The report says that while MFD tried to locate Floyd, several people told them that the police "had killed the man." There was no clear information on the whereabouts of Floyd or the initial police officers or passersby.

The report says MFD was finally able to locate an officer inside the store, who told them that Hennepin Healthcare doctors loaded Floyd into an ambulance and left the scene.

Meanwhile, the fire team located an off-duty firefighter who witnessed the end of the fight and said he saw Floyd go from fighting to not responding on the ground while handcuffed and subdued by police.

Dispatch then notified the fire team that the doctors needed assistance and responded to 36th and Park Avenue.

Two of the fire team members entered the ambulance. At the time, doctors had a chest compression device that worked on a "no response, no pulse,quot; Floyd. Members of the fire team assisted the doctors and accompanied them to Hennepin Healthcare, where attempts to save lives were continued.

"The doctors performed pulse checks multiple times, finding none, and applied a shock to their monitor. (Floyd's condition) did not change, "the report said.

Floyd was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

Floyd, 46, died Monday night after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer's knee to his neck. Floyd's fatal arrest, which was caught on video, has sparked national attention and protests, some peaceful, some violent, in Minneapolis.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Floyd family.