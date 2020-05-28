Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds divorce heats up on prepayment

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim EdmondsDivorce is stalled by ongoing disagreements over her prenuptial agreement.
ME! News has learned that the first Royal Orange County Housewives Star is contesting its terms and the spousal support it would receive from the retired baseball player. However, a representative for Jim is confident that Meghan's requests will be denied.
"Jim's prenuptial agreement is valid, applicable, and generous for a five-year marriage, and we look forward to it." Steve Honig he says to E! Exclusive news. "Despite claims being made, both Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding, and everyone involved agreed to the terms."
"Meghan herself has publicly explained that the deal was made at her behest because she did not want Jim's family to think she was trying to take his money," he adds.
The mother of three openly discussed the matter throughout her time starring in the reality television series Bravo and explained why she was so adamant about going ahead with a prenuptial agreement.
"Long before we got engaged," Meghan reminded viewers, "I suggested that she seek a prenuptial agreement to protect her feelings about our marriage, about the origin of my heart. And honestly, a big part of the reason, totally Aside from everything related to marriage, what I wanted was to protect the children because I never wanted the mothers of the children or the children to think that I as their stepmother or as this new person in their life was going to take things from them. "
Jim, 49, has four children of his own from previous relationships. He and Meghan welcomed three children, daughter Aspen and twins Deer and There is, during their marriage. They divided custody 50-50.
Additionally, Jim's representative says he is paying Meghan "more than three times,quot; the amount of child support the court has suggested and continues to foot the bill for many of his living expenses.
"He's letting her live in one of his houses in St. Louis and he's paying the mortgage and all the bills on that house. He gives her money for her babysitter and housekeeper full time. She pays pretty much all the expenses related to the kids "And if that wasn't enough, she pays half the rent for her Los Angeles beach house. Jim has been more than generous to Meghan and provides full financial support for his children, "says the representative.
Meghan tells E! News in response: "I am eager to leave this amicably and do not wish to discuss the private details of my divorce at this time."
In an Instagram comment shared by Meghan and captured by tabloids last month, she rejected a follower's claim that she received "serious child support,quot; from her estranged husband.
"Girl I have a career thank you very much!" she answered him. "That alimony is not buying me gold and ornaments. It barely pays for the groceries for my tribe!"
After divorcing in October 2019, both Meghan and Jim have moved. She is dating an entrepreneur Christian Schauf, while he is with Kortnie O & # 39; Connor.
%MINIFYHTML08fddfa08813932a3104c0f41fdfa92f14%