Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds divorce heats up on prepayment

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim EdmondsDivorce is stalled by ongoing disagreements over her prenuptial agreement.

ME! News has learned that the first Royal Orange County Housewives Star is contesting its terms and the spousal support it would receive from the retired baseball player. However, a representative for Jim is confident that Meghan's requests will be denied.

"Jim's prenuptial agreement is valid, applicable, and generous for a five-year marriage, and we look forward to it." Steve Honig he says to E! Exclusive news. "Despite claims being made, both Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding, and everyone involved agreed to the terms."

"Meghan herself has publicly explained that the deal was made at her behest because she did not want Jim's family to think she was trying to take his money," he adds.

The mother of three openly discussed the matter throughout her time starring in the reality television series Bravo and explained why she was so adamant about going ahead with a prenuptial agreement.