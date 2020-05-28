Megan Fox is seen for the first time since Brian Austin Green Breakup News

Megan fox was discovered in public for the first time since their separation from Brian Austin Green broke.
The 34-year-old actress was photographed drinking coffee and running errands on Wednesday. the Transformers Star kept her cute and casual look by wearing a black t-shirt and leopard print pants. She complemented her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a black bag, and sneakers. Also, he had a mask in the middle of the world coronavirus pandemic.
Green announced that the two will go their separate ways during an episode of their podcast. … with Brian Austin Green last week. The 46-year-old actor told listeners that Fox had been on a work trip for five weeks last fall. During his time away, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had a dream that the couple became "distant,quot; on their return. Green texted Fox, and she assured him that everything was fine. But once he returned, Green felt that they were behaving as they had in the dream. So he voiced his concerns to Fox and she suggested they speak up.
"She said, 'You know what? I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I felt more like myself and liked more during that experience. And I think it might be something worth trying for me. " said. "And I was shocked, and I was upset about it. But I can't get mad at her. And I wasn't upset with her because … she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a she made the decision. That's how she honestly felt."
The two decided to "take some space,quot;. Soon, word spread that they were living apart. Green said "things really didn't change from there." Still, he made it clear that "none of us did anything to each other."
HAYK / RAAK / BACKGRID
"She has always been honest with me. I have always been honest with her. We have had an incredible relationship. I will always love her and I know that she will always love me. I know, when it comes to a family, like, what we have built, it's really cool and it's really special, "continued Green, who shares three children with Fox." So, we decided: 'Let's make sure we don't lose that. Let's make sure that no matter what happens, we're always friends and a united front. with the kids. And still we do family vacations and we will do family vacations and really make it an approach for the kids. "
Green also addressed reports on Fox and Kelly machine gun. They both appear in the movie. Midnight on the Switchgrass and have been seen hanging out together. Fox also appeared in one of the rapper's music videos. However, Green told listeners that they are "good friends at the moment."
This is not the first time that Fox and Green, who married in 2010, have separated. In fact, they have separated several times over the course of their relationship, including in 2015 when Fox filed for divorce. However, he later came forward to dismiss the divorce process.
To review the series of ups and downs throughout your relationship, click here.
