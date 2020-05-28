Megan Fox is seen for the first time since Brian Austin Green Breakup News

Megan fox was discovered in public for the first time since their separation from Brian Austin Green broke.

The 34-year-old actress was photographed drinking coffee and running errands on Wednesday. the Transformers Star kept her cute and casual look by wearing a black t-shirt and leopard print pants. She complemented her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a black bag, and sneakers. Also, he had a mask in the middle of the world coronavirus pandemic.

Green announced that the two will go their separate ways during an episode of their podcast. … with Brian Austin Green last week. The 46-year-old actor told listeners that Fox had been on a work trip for five weeks last fall. During his time away, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had a dream that the couple became "distant,quot; on their return. Green texted Fox, and she assured him that everything was fine. But once he returned, Green felt that they were behaving as they had in the dream. So he voiced his concerns to Fox and she suggested they speak up.

"She said, 'You know what? I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I felt more like myself and liked more during that experience. And I think it might be something worth trying for me. " said. "And I was shocked, and I was upset about it. But I can't get mad at her. And I wasn't upset with her because … she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a she made the decision. That's how she honestly felt."