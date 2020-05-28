Medically vulnerable prisoners in Colorado take legal action

%MINIFYHTML6dc5e0fb021f616b51d56eff85a6725c13%

A group of medically vulnerable prisoners took legal action Thursday morning against the Colorado Department of Corrections and the governor alleged that the state has not done enough to protect them from the new coronavirus.

The inmates, whose diagnoses include lung disease and paralysis, request that a Denver District Court judge demand that the Department of Corrections identify inmates who would be especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their age or medical conditions, and then find out if There are security ways to release them. If they cannot be safely released, the complaint requests that they be safely housed. The complaint also requests that a judge order the department to allow an expert to enter the jails and assess the status of the COVID-19 precautions.

"Without the intervention of this Court, there will be many more preventable serious illnesses and deaths," the complaint states.

The prisoners are represented by the ACLU of Colorado and various civil rights attorneys. The filing also makes broader allegations that cleanliness in state jails is insufficient in light of COVID-19 and that the system remains crowded, despite some efforts to depopulate it.

"The Department has kept so many people on its premises that it is impossible to keep six feet of space between them," the complaint says. “The vast majority of prisoners, including the plaintiffs' class, are in small cells with one or more cellmates and there is no possibility of social distancing. At all CDOC facilities, prisoners sleep, eat, and use the bathroom within six feet of their cellmates. ”

The lawsuit targets Governor Jared Polis for allowing parts of an executive order to expire that allowed the release of some prisoners. He also alleges that Polis has not granted clemency to medically vulnerable inmates with pending applications.

Two of the plaintiffs are at the Sterling Correctional Facility, the site of the state's largest COVID-19 outbreak. As of Wednesday, 593 state inmates had tested positive for the virus and two Sterling inmates had died, according to Department of Corrections data.

The plaintiffs include:

Gary Winston, 58, who suffers from a lung disease that often requires oxygen and is serving a one-year sentence at the Sterling Correctional Center for drug possession.

John Peckham, 54, who has lung disease, chronic bronchitis, and diabetes. Requires respiratory treatments several times a day, depending on demand. He is serving a sentence for multiple theft convictions.

Matthew Aldaz, 32, who uses a wheelchair because he is paralyzed from the chest down, affecting his ability to cough and breathe. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison for second-degree murder, according to court records.

William Stevenson, 58, who has hypertension and a history of tuberculosis. He is serving a sentence for aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Dean Carbajal, 39, who has asthma and is incarcerated at the Sterling facility. He was found guilty of assault, violation of a protection order, violation of bail conditions, theft and trespassing, according to court records.

The men say they cannot distance themselves from other inmates and staff, some of whom are not taking the virus seriously, according to the complaint. Cleaning is inadequate and cleaning prisoners do not receive adequate supplies, according to the presentation.

"In Mr. Stevenson's unit, two bottles of cleaning supplies are taken out in the morning, and it's,quot; crazy "for supplies," the complaint says. "Once they're gone, that's it, there's no more until the next day."

The Colorado ACLU filed a similar lawsuit against the Weld County Sheriff's Office on behalf of medically vulnerable inmates in the county jail. A federal judge ruled on May 11 in favor of the inmates and ordered the sheriff to identify vulnerable inmates and take specific steps to protect them.