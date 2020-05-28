Meals On Wheels volunteers monitor older Tri-Valley residents during heat wave – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML48739dd8bf9d465517d0253bf4785d4513%

LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) – With temperatures rising to the triple digits across much of the Bay Area, a major concern for seniors is how to stay cool while following social distancing requirements.

%MINIFYHTML48739dd8bf9d465517d0253bf4785d4514% %MINIFYHTML48739dd8bf9d465517d0253bf4785d4514%

This is why Spectrum Community Services' "Meals on Wheels,quot; program is so critical in controlling local seniors.

"How are you today? Are you staying great? Rob Gibbany asked one of the senior citizens on his route. He is one of the many Meals on Wheels volunteers offering lunches to seniors in the Tri-Valley.

He says that only half of the older people he saw today have air conditioning.

"I am their contact with the outside world, so it is very important that I make sure they are okay," Gibbany explained.

Reminds them to stay hydrated, use fans or air conditioning as much as possible, just go for a walk early in the morning or later at night and stay away from the scorching midday sun.

"Drink plenty of water, okay? Okay, take care of yourself, ”Gibbany told another older person as he set down a lunch of seafood salad and a cup of soup.

%MINIFYHTML48739dd8bf9d465517d0253bf4785d4515%

If an older person has a heat-related emergency or is not responding to the door, volunteers can also ask for help.

“The program is not just a hot meal. It's the emergency wellness check, ”said Carrie Oldes, director of the Meals on Wheels program for Spectrum Community Services. She says they have seen a 45 percent increase in enrollment for food deliveries since the pandemic began a few months ago.

Former valley residents know that these suffocating days can be dangerous for older people.

"Livermore is very hot and can drain you, just going out and walking," said Ginny Jones, a Livermore resident.

Gibbany said he is happy to be outside on days like these so that older people can stay indoors.

“These are the people who need help the most. I mean, they are the ones at greatest risk, "Gibbany said.

This week is the first real heat wave that the Bay Area has experienced since the shelter-in-place order began. It makes refreshing more difficult because air-conditioned spaces like shopping malls or movie theaters are closed.