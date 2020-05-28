McCormick & Schmick’s at Nicollet Mall is closing forever – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The former seafood restaurant Nicollet Mall McCormick & Schmick & # 39; s will be closed for good, after not renewing their lease.

"Due to COVID-19 and the elimination of dinner services in the city, we decided not to renew our lease and close our doors," said Howard Cole, chief operating officer of McCormick & Schmick & # 39; s, in a statement. .

Local restaurateurs tell Up News Info that the seafood company has been trying to leave downtown Minneapolis for some time before the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to get other companies interested in buying the lease. But the large size of the restaurant was challenging.

Nicollet Mall has also struggled, losing the Mexican restaurant Rojo, Randle’s Restaurant and Bar and Haskell’s Wine Bar.

McCormick & Schmick’s in Westin, near the Galleria Mall in Edina, continues to operate, as do other restaurants owned by Landry’s, based in Houston.

"We are grateful for the support of our community over the years and encourage our loyal customers to visit us at our sister locations The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Kincaid's Fish Chop and Steakhouse," Cole said.