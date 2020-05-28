Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Hennepin Co. Lawyer To Charge Arrest Officer For George Floyd Death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1ef39c7f53bc7d1fd53b37147da60e9e13%

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman to press charges against the officer who arrested him for the death of George Floyd on Monday night.

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday. On Wednesday, the city of Minneapolis revealed their identities.

So far, no arrests have been made, what Frey said inspired him to speak Wednesday afternoon. He said that anyone other than a police officer in a case like this would already be in jail.

"If you had, or if I had, we'd be behind bars right now," Frey said. “We watched for an unbearable entire five minutes as a white officer pressed his knee firmly against the neck of an unarmed and handcuffed black man. I didn't see any threat. I saw nothing to indicate that this type of force was necessary. Incidentally, that particular technique that was used is not authorized by the MPD. … And shouldn't be used, period. "

Frey also said that he would like to see the body camera images of the officers involved to be released as soon as possible without risking the criminal investigation.

“We are not talking about a fraction of a second decision that was made incorrectly. There are about 300 seconds in those five minutes, each of which the officer could have returned, each second of which could have removed the knee from George Floyd's neck, and listened to the surrounding community. clearly saying he needed to stop, each of whom heard George Floyd himself articulate the pain he felt, the inability to breathe, ”Frey said.

Up News Info has contacted Freeman for comment.

Mayor@Jacob_Freyask Hennepin's attorney, Mike Freeman, to charge the officer who kept his knee over George Floyd's throat @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/04XI69zuOg – esme murphy (@esmemurphy) May 27, 2020

Floyd was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday for alleged forgery, a nonviolent crime that involves trying to use forged documents at a nearby deli. Officers say he resisted arrest.

A video posted on social media shows a meeting between the Minneapolis police and Floyd outside of Cup Foods. In the nine-minute video, an officer can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck next to a police car. Floyd can be heard moaning and repeatedly telling the police that he cannot breathe.

After about five minutes in the video, Floyd appears to be knocked unconscious. Spectators ask someone to check his pulse. The officer doesn't lift his knee from Floyd's neck until medical personnel arrive a few minutes later and take him to an ambulance. Police said they took him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Floyd family.