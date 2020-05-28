Max Scherzer says MLB players are ready to walk away from the negotiating table for the 2020 season

%MINIFYHTML1c1d4018f14c56790009bc9494fc7f6b13%

MLB players are set to walk away from the negotiating table amid controversial talks this week about wages for a shorter 2020 season.

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer tweeted Wednesday night that the league's proposal earlier in the week was a far cry from what his colleagues were willing to accept.

"After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players, there is no reason to commit to MLB on any further compensation reductions," Scherzer wrote. "We have previously negotiated a pay cut on the prorated wage version, and there is no justification for accepting a second pay cut based on current information the union has received.

"I am happy to hear other players express the same point of view and believe that MLB's economic strategy would completely change if all the documentation were made public."

Scherzer, 35, is an elderly game statesman who speaks on behalf of players through the MLBPA executive subcommittee.

Negotiations were expected to move forward during the week, but now those talks may stop if the league doesn't significantly alter its stance.

In addition to the suggested salary cuts on Tuesday, which went far beyond the prorated reductions, the Athletics determined that they would no longer pay weekly minor league stipends in a move that could herald further cost reductions in the sport.