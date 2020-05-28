Max Kepler twins mourn Blue Lives Matter mask amid Minneapolis protests

%MINIFYHTML38fa2ef29727614bcb58d9a49368a29011%

The Twins' right fielder Max Kepler says his upbringing made him ignore why the Blue Lives Matter pro-police movement is controversial, and then he apologized for taking a selfie while wearing a mask displaying the movement's logo.

%MINIFYHTML38fa2ef29727614bcb58d9a49368a29012% %MINIFYHTML38fa2ef29727614bcb58d9a49368a29012%

Kepler said in a Twitter response (according to the New York Daily News) that the police in his native Germany wear green. She later posted a longer explanation / apology on her Instagram story, in which she said she received the mask from a company to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Colo. Man handcuffed while playing T-ball with his daughter in the empty park

"I had no idea the mask had any underlying inference, I just thought it looked good," he wrote.

"I take full responsibility for not knowing what I was wearing," he added.

Kepler released the photo of the mask the same week that riots and looting erupted in Minneapolis over the videotaped murder of George Floyd by city police. Floyd, a black man, died after former officer Derek Chauvin, who was white, kept his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, cutting Floyd's oxygen supply, while detaining him after a call for possible forgery. checking.

"Racism has no place in our world and I do not in any way support the actions we all witnessed that led to the death of George Floyd," Kepler wrote.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired Chauvin and the other three officers who answered the call.

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday that his office is still reviewing evidence related to the incident.

%MINIFYHTML38fa2ef29727614bcb58d9a49368a29013%

Hennepin Co. Lawyer Freeman: "That video is graphic, horrible and terrible, and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove that you violated a criminal statute, and there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge … I will not rush to justice. " pic.twitter.com/RZ9iYsvQ1W – NBC News (@NBCNews) May 28, 2020

The Twins issued a general statement on Thursday pledging to continue efforts to create "an all-inclusive Twins Territory, where everyone is protected, safe and welcome."

Kepler, 27, has been playing professionally in the United States since 2010, a year after the Twins signed him as an international free agent. The Blue Lives Matter movement was founded in 2014 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. He debuted with the Twins in 2015 and has been playing with them full time since the start of the 2016 season.