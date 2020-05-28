Matty Healy closes Twitter account after backlash over George Floyd's post

%MINIFYHTMLb8d1ae825548a898cd30af4f3bac241813%

The 1975 leader has been accused by social media users of using the anti-racism and justice movement Black Lives Matter to promote his band's music.

The 1975 Leader Matty Healy He disabled his Twitter account after criticism for putting a link to one of his band's songs in a tweet calling for justice for African-Americans.

The British rocker wrote: "If you really believe that & # 39; ALL LIVES MATTER & # 39; you should stop facilitating the end of the blacks," in a tweet containing a link to his band's 2018 song "Love It If We Made It "on Thursday, May 28.

Twitter users accused him of kidnapping the current anger over the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of the Minnesota police, and the for-profit anti-racism and justice movement Black Lives Matter.

He quickly deleted the post and apologized, then tweeted both the song and its comment independently, but then, after the backlash, he deleted his account from the site.

Matty Healy reacted to George Floyd's death with controversial tweet

Among the angry messages addressed to the "Chocolate" puncher was one that said, "Matty Healy has promoted his own work to capitalize on a black movement, it is not defensible and if you are defending it you have no argument in the situation. Really it's that simple. "

Another user adds: "Matty Healy constantly talks about how he fights as a white man in the industry and how his band is at a disadvantage because they are not the typical pop band, but his response to a murdered black man is a link to his song" fvck (sic) him. "

Matty Healy criticized for promoting music when he asks for justice

The heads of his record label Dirty Hit seemed to acknowledge the controversy in his own tweet linking to a petition calling for justice for Floyd, praising the fans' "open dialogue" and explaining that they have a "great platform" to promote things that "matter " "